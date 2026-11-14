Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh restrictions ahead of Ahmedabad concert as child protection unit flags songs about alcohol and weapons

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has approached the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, requesting that singer Diljit Dosanjh be stopped from performing songs that allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and weapons at his November 21 concert in the city. A similar restriction was imposed in Madhya Pradesh last week, when authorities barred four of the singer's songs from being performed at his November 15 concert in Indore over concerns about their content.

What the letter says about Diljit Dosanjh's songs

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour faces another hurdle as Ahmedabad authorities flag songs promoting alcohol, drugs and weapons. (REUTERS)

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In a letter dated November 6, the DCPU urged authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that Diljit Dosanjh refrains from performing songs that promote alcohol, intoxicants or weapons during his Aura India Tour. The letter, addressed to Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, read, “Request to take appropriate action regarding refraining from performing songs promoting alcohol/intoxicants/weapons, not inviting children onto the stage, and not wearing cartridge/bullet belts during singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert RuPay Aura India Tour.”

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Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar confirmed the letter, which referred to a representation by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar of Chandigarh raising concerns about the concert, to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium. “Songs such as Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di glorify alcohol consumption, narcotic substances (opium/drugs), and weapons/violence. Performing such songs, even with altered or twisted lyrics, exerts an adverse impact on the minds of children and youth,” said the letter.

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{{^usCountry}} The child protection body also flagged concerns over stage performances involving loud sound, reportedly exceeding 120 decibels, and rapidly changing lighting effects, including flashing and beam lights. It stated that such effects could pose health risks to young children, and urged that children should not be invited on stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The child protection body also flagged concerns over stage performances involving loud sound, reportedly exceeding 120 decibels, and rapidly changing lighting effects, including flashing and beam lights. It stated that such effects could pose health risks to young children, and urged that children should not be invited on stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Another concern raised in the letter was the use of cartridge or bullet belts (bandoliers), as part of stage costumes. The DCPU said that such accessories can promote gun culture and glorify violence, particularly among children. The letter also cited a July 22, 2019 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which dealt with the issue of adverse impact of songs promoting intoxication and violence on children.

Tanvika Parmar requested the Police Commissioner to take appropriate measures over these concerns. Police will take an appropriate decision on the matter keeping the larger public interest in mind, an official said.

About Diljit Dosanjh and Aura Tour

This news comes right after Diljit made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the 2026 Latin Grammys. The singer performed Pokito with the legend Daddy Yankee. Currently, the singer is on the Aura India Tour, which has already travelled across Australia, North America and Europe. The India leg began with a sold-out concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026.

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The tour will cover seven cities across the country. Among the upcoming stops, Ahmedabad is particularly significant as the Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Indian debut of the Aura World Tour's stadium production. The upcoming schedule includes Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. The dates and venues for Chandigarh and Kolkata are yet to be announced.

With inputs from PTI