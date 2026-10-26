Aura India Tour 2026: Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mohali this December
PCA approached to host show; date, venue yet to be finalised; int’l cricket fixture may determine whether singer performs in Mohali or New Chandigarh
Exciting news for Diljit Dosanjh fans! The Punjabi singer and actor is likely to perform in Mohali this December. But the date and venue of the concert is yet to be finalised.
What’s leading to the buzz is the fact that the singer, who kicks off his Aura India Tour 2026 from October 30, has reportedly approached the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) through his team to host the concert in Mohali. While the other tour stops have already been sealed – Delhi on October 31, Indore November 15, Ahmedabad November 21, Mumbai November 27, Bengaluru November 29 and Lucknow December 5, the Chandigarh itinerary is yet to be worked out.
It is not yet clear whether the singer will perform at the old PCA stadium in Mohali or the newer Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
The venue decision could depend on an international cricket match expected around the same period. If the dates clash, the PCA stadium in Mohali could be considered; otherwise, the larger New Chandigarh stadium may be an option. However, neither venue has been officially confirmed for the concert.
Dosanjh’s previous Chandigarh concert, held at the Sector 34 exhibition ground on December 14, 2024, drew a large crowd and triggered controversy over noise levels, traffic management and venue arrangements. Ahead of the event, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights had advised him to avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence.
The UT administration later informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that noise levels had exceeded the prescribed limit. The event also prompted debate over the suitability of City Beautiful’s venues for large-scale concerts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSheetal
Sheetal is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times with over seven years of reporting experience. She currently covers the Mohali administration, including the Municipal Corporation Mohali, municipal councils across SAS Nagar district, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), political parties, Chandigarh International Airport, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other key civic, urban development and infrastructure beats. Her reporting focuses on governance, land acquisition, urban planning, public infrastructure, environmental issues and local politics, with an emphasis on stories that shape public policy and impact everyday life. Previously, she covered the crime beat, reporting on policing, cybercrime and criminal investigations across the Tricity. She has also covered lifestyle and entertainment, reporting on arts, culture, fashion, food and events. Her diverse reporting experience enables her to track complex civic, governance and law enforcement issues with depth and context.Read More