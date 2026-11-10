Diljit Dosanjh puts Indore concert cancellation rumours to rest, says ‘101% coming’ on November 15

Following the rumours of Diljit Dosanjh getting cold feet over safety concerns, singer-actor said that he is not dropping out of the concert happening in Indore. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Punjabi singer-actor addressed the rumours and promised his fans that he is going to come to the city for the concert on 15th November as scheduled. He also had something fun planned before the show and promised he will be feasting on the famous Indori poha before performing.

Diljit Dosanjh assures fans on Indore concert

Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday took to Instagram and confirmed that he is coming to Indore after concert cancellation rumours.

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Taking a dig at the news reports for mixing 'masala' in the news about the concert, Diljit urged his fans to not believe in rumours. He also made it clear that he was excited for the Indore show and was not backing out from it. In the live session, he mentioned that, “I'll come on 15th in Indore. 101 percent. The first thing that I am going to do is that I am going to eat some poha. And then, when I'll get some energy boost, like this...all full steam.”

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He also urged them to believe his words and not give into the speculations. He added, “Whatsoever the thing may be, I'll definitely be there to see you guys on 15th. Just believe my words.”

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Why Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore is facing controversies?

{{^usCountry}} On 6th November, the women and child development department's District Child Protection Officer asked the management of the venue to avoid including 4 songs of Diljit on their setlist. The notice has listed songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem aka Case and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities are concerned about the lyrics as they could 'have a wrong effect on young kids' as the concert is open to kids above five years. Diljit and team are yet to publicly react to the notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On 6th November, the women and child development department's District Child Protection Officer asked the management of the venue to avoid including 4 songs of Diljit on their setlist. The notice has listed songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem aka Case and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities are concerned about the lyrics as they could 'have a wrong effect on young kids' as the concert is open to kids above five years. Diljit and team are yet to publicly react to the notice. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to ANI, District Officer Rajneesh Sinha said, “The concert of Diljit Dosanjh will be held on 15 November at Twenty One Business Park. We have received a letter from Chandigarh about songs that praise drugs, intoxicants or weapons... As per the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have sent a letter to organisers so that they should take care that such songs should not be performed as it may have a negative effect on children.”

Diljit Dosanjh's tour goes on

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Diljit kicked off his Aura India tour from New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, which had also faced similar security concerns before heavy security was deployed. Now, he has several shows planned in the country in multiple cities incuding Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.