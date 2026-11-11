Diljit Dosanjh to be back at Coachella 2027 after historic 2023 debut; Madonna, Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala announced as headliners

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again making waves internationally. He is returning to Coachella 2027 after his memorable debut in 2023. The Punjabi singer is part of a star-studded lineup that includes Madonna, Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala. The organisers have announced the performers for both weekends of the festival, which will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18.

Diljit Dosanjh returns to Coachella

From Diljit Dosanjh to Madonna and Dua Lipa: Coachella 2027 unveils star-studded lineup for two weekends. (Instagram)

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Diljit made history in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. Dressed in black and white kurtas on two separate weekends, he brought Punjabi music to the festival's main stage, with videos of his performance quickly finding their way across social media. The singer is now preparing for his second outing at the festival. He is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 9 and April 16, making his return one of the biggest highlights for Indian fans.

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Madonna, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala headline Coachella 2027

{{^usCountry}} The festival has lined up some familiar names for its three days. Madonna and Dua Lipa will lead Friday's performances on April 9 and 16. They will be joined by Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, BLACKPINK member Jisoo, and Kehlani, among others. Saturday, April 10 and 17, will see Tame Impala headline the festival. The lineup for the day also features Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Role Model, ADÉLA, K-pop group NCT and Enigma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival has lined up some familiar names for its three days. Madonna and Dua Lipa will lead Friday's performances on April 9 and 16. They will be joined by Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, BLACKPINK member Jisoo, and Kehlani, among others. Saturday, April 10 and 17, will see Tame Impala headline the festival. The lineup for the day also features Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Role Model, ADÉLA, K-pop group NCT and Enigma. {{/usCountry}}

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SZA, and Don Toliver are among the major names performing on Sunday, April 11 and 18. Daddy Yankee will also have a special appearance billed as In the Desert, adding a Latin music highlight to the festival's closing day.

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Several other musicians on the line-up

Other international names on the bill include Diplo, who will perform as Thomas Wesley, his country music project, and Spanish singer Bad Gyal. Karol G is also part of the Saturday lineup, adding to the festival's Latin music representation The electronic music lineup features Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, Peggy Gou, Four Tet and Justice. Hip-hop and R&B performers include JID, Denzel Curry, Victoria Monét and Channel Tres. Rock and alternative music fans can catch Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile and The Marías.

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What is Diljit Dosanjh upto?

After international stadium tour, Diljit is currently in India for his Aura India Tour. He has already performed in New Delhi, with Indore show coming up along with several other cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. On the film front, he was seen in Border 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga in 2026.