Diljit Dosanjh wanted to hold concert in Bihar, says he was asked to take responsibility for crowd management

Musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi on October 30. He held a LIVE session on Instagram after his performance to talk about his upcoming tour, controversies surrounding him, and more. The performer stated during the session that he also wanted to hold a concert in Bihar, but was asked to take responsibility for crowd management.

Diljit Dosanjh wants to perform in Bihar

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi recently as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.

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On Instagram LIVE, Diljit recalled wanting to organise a concert in Bihar last year but hitting a roadblock with crowd management. He said in Punjabi, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”

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He also explained why managing the crowd at his concerts was a massive responsibility. “You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi,” said Diljit. With thousands of fans often expected to turn up for Diljit’s concerts, the singer stated that he couldn’t take responsibility for it all.

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Deep Dive Why couldn't Diljit Dosanjh hold a concert in Bihar? Diljit said organisers were told that managing the crowd would be difficult. He was asked to take responsibility for crowd management, but said that responsibility could not be his, so the concert did not go ahead. Why did Diljit Dosanjh say he couldn't take responsibility for crowd management at his concerts? He said his concerts draw massive crowds and require extensive logistics. Managing a large gathering was a responsibility he said he could not take on himself. How did Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert get permission after it was initially denied? Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments. Clearance was granted after organisers submitted a revised security, traffic and crowd-management plan.

The AURA India Tour 2026

{{^usCountry}} After Delhi, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of the AURA India Tour 2026. The singer also said during his LIVE session, “I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Delhi, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of the AURA India Tour 2026. The singer also said during his LIVE session, “I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Police had initially denied permission for the concert, citing security-related inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments. It had faced uncertainty a week before its scheduled date, and the singer playfully addressed it during the session. “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it,” he said, adding, “I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”

During the concert and later in the live session, Diljit praised the Delhi Police and the CRPF for helping him perform.