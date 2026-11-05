DJ Martin Garrix announces 10-city India tour for Holi 2027, to perform in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and more

Holi 2027 is set to get a musical upgrade as DJ Martin Garrix returns to India for a 10-city tour in March. The Dutch DJ and music producer will bring his popular tracks and high-energy performances to audiences across the country, with Sunburn Arena organising the tour. Starting in Ahmedabad on March 10, the tour will travel across 10 cities before wrapping up in Pune on March 22. The shows will also give fans a chance to celebrate the festival of colours with one of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

Martin Garrix's India tour 2027

Martin Garrix announces 10-city India tour for Holi 2027.

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The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on March 10, followed by Bhubaneswar on March 12. Garrix will then perform in Chennai on March 13 and Bengaluru on March 14, before heading to Shillong on March 16 and Kolkata on March 17. The next stops will be Hyderabad on March 19, Delhi NCR on March 20 and Mumbai on March 21. The 10-city tour will conclude in Pune on March 22, 2027.

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India’s EDM community has evolved at a lightning pace and Martin Garrix has been a constant name that added to this growth with his ever-evolving performances. For fans who have grown up with Animals, In the Name of Love, Scared to Be Lonely and High on Life, this is a chance to experience the music that has soundtracked countless parties, playlists and festival memories, live and louder than ever.

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Martin Garrix on returning to India

{{^usCountry}} Regarding his tour, Martin Garrix said, “India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I’ve received there over the years has been incredible. I’ve been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there. Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!! I can’t wait to see everyone and make even more memories together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding his tour, Martin Garrix said, “India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I’ve received there over the years has been incredible. I’ve been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there. Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!! I can’t wait to see everyone and make even more memories together.” {{/usCountry}}

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Martin Garrix and Sunburn's long association with India

Garrix's association with Sunburn Arena goes back several years. He closed Sunburn Festival in 2017 and returned to India in 2023 for a nine-show tour across eight cities. In December 2025, he also headlined a large-scale Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium and performed at the first Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival.

The upcoming tour builds on that association, with the DJ set to perform across 10 cities during one of India's biggest festivals.