DJ Martin Garrix holi event: Traffic curbs in place for show at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium

Navi Mumbai traffic police have made special arrangements, as the DY Patil Stadium is set to host globally renowned DJ Martin Garrix for the grand Holi celebrations on Friday, March 14. An official said 200 police personnel have been deployed for the Martin Garrix show in DY Patil stadium(Photo: Instagram)

As thousands of fans are expected to flock to the venue, officials have issued guidelines and made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

DJ Martin Garrix event at DY Patil Stadium

200 cops: Traffic Police DCP Tirupati Kakade told the news agency ANI that one DCP, one ACP, 11 police inspectors, and 200 police personnel have been deployed for the Martin Garrix show in DY Patil.

Vehicle entry curbs: Urging people to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads, he said, “There are four towing vehicles and two big cranes in case of an accident. To not have any problems on this route, we have barred the entry of heavy vehicles on this route. We have also issued the notification. From 2:00 pm to 12:00 am, no heavy vehicle will operate on this route. The rest of the essential service vehicles, which are ambulances, will have no problem coming here.”

DCP Traffic Police said, “Through you, I would like to ask everyone to use public transport as much as possible so that there is no problem in traffic in any vehicle. The parking place has also been notified so that people can easily park their vehicles.”

The evening event is likely to feature some iconic, high-octane tracks. The DJ is also likely to make a world record as the world’s biggest Holi celebration.

Sharing his enthusiasm for performing in India, Garrix had said, “Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with the fans here are like no other. I’m beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi.”

(With ANI inputs)