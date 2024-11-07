Martin Garrix to perform in India in March next year: Can't wait to celebrate Holi with my fans in India

With Diwali parties just got over, music aficionados in India can start with their Holi planning. Why? World No 1 DJ Martin Garrix will be celebrating Holi in India next year. With what’s being touted as a celebration of music, colour and food, Garrix will take the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to perform for close to “55,000 music lovers” on Holi (March 14), a source tells us. The tickets for the event will be available for purchase from November 10. Martin Garrix(Photo: Instagram)

Excited about performing in India and celebrating the festival of colour with his Indian admirers, Garrix says, “Performing in India is always an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with my Indian fans are unmatched. I’m so excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special and celebrate Holi with my fans in India.”

The evening event is likely to feature some iconic, high-octane tracks. The DJ is also likely to make a world record as the world’s biggest Holi celebration.