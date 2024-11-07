Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Martin Garrix to perform in India in March next year: Can't wait to celebrate Holi with my fans in India

BySoumya Vajpayee
Nov 07, 2024 03:54 PM IST

DJ Martin Garrix will be celebrating Holi in India next year as he will be seen taking the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

With Diwali parties just got over, music aficionados in India can start with their Holi planning. Why? World No 1 DJ Martin Garrix will be celebrating Holi in India next year. With what’s being touted as a celebration of music, colour and food, Garrix will take the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to perform for close to “55,000 music lovers” on Holi (March 14), a source tells us. The tickets for the event will be available for purchase from November 10.

Martin Garrix(Photo: Instagram)
Martin Garrix(Photo: Instagram)

Excited about performing in India and celebrating the festival of colour with his Indian admirers, Garrix says, “Performing in India is always an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with my Indian fans are unmatched. I’m so excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special and celebrate Holi with my fans in India.”

The evening event is likely to feature some iconic, high-octane tracks. The DJ is also likely to make a world record as the world’s biggest Holi celebration.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //