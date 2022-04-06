Eight year old Kian Bhatt is a tabla playing, record holding child prodigy

Eight-year-old child prodigy, Kian Bhatt from Mumbai has found his name in the India Book of Records for the longest tabla performance by a child - 31 minutes and 38 seconds. While he could’ve played for longer he says, this was the minimum he needed to play to create this new category and get his name into the coveted book. His record has now been broken by broken by a young girl from Kerala.

1.When did you start playing the table? After showing a predilection to banging on pots and pans, his parents decided to direct his efforts and got him enrolled in table classes at the age of three.

2.Do you have any musical background? Kian’s grandfather is a singer but he has not had any professional training. He has sung at several live shows.

3.Who is your inspiration? That Tabla Guy a.k.a Nikhil Paralikar

4.Why did you choose to play the tabla and not the drums? Kian’s father, Samir Bhatt, tells us that since they had no musical background, they sort the help of a family friend. A drummer by profession, he insisted that they teach Kian the tabla first as it is the most difficult percussion to master.

5.What other instruments do you play? I am currently learning to play the harmonium.

6.How do you manage your studies and practice? Kian’s mother, Manisha Bhatt, says that so far he has been able to balance studying and his practice sessions. He practices tabla in the morning time and completes his studies in the evening. While he sometimes needs a nudge, Kian enjoys his riyaz and loves experimenting and with different songs.

7.How did you feel when you received the India Book Records?

8.Will you try and reclaim the record now that it has been broken? With no interest in breaking the record, the Bhatt family is looking toward other opportunities in the future.

9.What are the plans for the future? Along with his studies and practice, Kian is hoping to play in an orchestra and also has a YouTube channel.

10.Do you want to have music as a career? Kian says, “I want to be musician when I grow up and would also like to learn many more instruments.” His parents also support him in his aspirations but want him to also complete his studies.