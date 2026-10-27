Fans want Beyoncé at Super Bowl 2027 halftime show after Jay-Z announced as headliner

Jay-Z is set to headline the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show on February 14 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. With the official announcement coming on Monday night, fans now want the rapper's wife, Beyoncé to be brought out as a guest performer.

Jay-Z is set to headline the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show, leading fans to wonder if wife Beyoncé will perform as well. (X/@WhoizLekan)

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Notably, Beyoncé has performed at two Super Bowl halftime shows already – in 2013 and 2016, headlining the first time and performing as a guest star the second. She's been married to Jay-Z since 2008.

Fans want Beyoncé at Super Bowl 2027 halftime show

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There has been a fair bit of online speculation about Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter performing in the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show, given that Jay-Z will headline the event. The 45-year-old is known for songs like ‘Crazy in Love’ and ‘Single Ladies’.

“WE DONT WANT IT UNLESS BEYONCÉ IS THERE,” one wrote. Another added “only way this could be remotely interesting is if he brings out someone like beyonce or kanye but other than that im good”. Yet another said “can’t wait to see beyoncé.”

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However, there's no confirmation of Beyoncé performing in the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, as guest stars have not been announced yet. One person noted that the advantage of having Jay-Z headline was ‘hypothetically he can bring out Beyoncé, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, even Linkin Park (RIP Chester) and hit pretty much every demographic, it makes sense ’.

The 56-year-old rapper has performed with all these artists, and being a music producer too, Jay-Z has cultivated strong relations in the industry, so one might expect an exciting lineup in the coming Super Bowl halftime show. However, at present, all guest stars are merely being speculated about with no official statement from either NFL or Apple Music.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen enjoying date night in Vegas

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Ahead of the Super Bowl announcement that fueled speculations about an iconic collaboration between husband and wife, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen enjoying a date night in Las Vegas.

They were celebrating his champagne brand Ace of Spades turning 20. The event, on October 26, was at at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace. The couple was seen in company of close friends including music collaborator DJ Khaled, as per E News.

While Beyoncé opted for a flowy gown and ostrich-feather boa, along with draped diamond earrings, a glittering pink purse and sported a half-up pigtail hairstyle, Jay-Z went with an all-black ensemble.

The two have been married since 2008 and their kids are Blue Ivy, 14, and 9-year-old twins Rumi and Carter.