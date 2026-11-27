NAIROBI, Kenya — As reggae music fills the air on a busy street in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, passersby stop in amazement as a young man uses a fork to produce scratch effects from what looks like an ordinary wooden box. Some burst into laughter, others watch in disbelief, and a few urge him to repeat the trick.

From life on Nairobi’s streets, a Kenyan DJ wows crowds with his wooden deck more less

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Behind the unusual performance is 29-year-old Deejay Boboss, whose homemade DJ deck, assembled from pieces of plywood, discarded radio motherboards and colorful plastic bottle caps, has turned him into an unlikely street sensation.

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Born Paul Mwangi in Kirinyaga County in central Kenya, Boboss became a sought-after entertainer through a journey that has been anything but ordinary. From struggling through school to living on the streets of Nairobi, he found a lifeline in music, using his self-taught electronic skills to build a wooden DJ deck.

It was while sleeping in the cold on the streets that he rekindled his love for music, which became both a coping mechanism and the inspiration for his wooden deck idea.

Boboss collected pieces of plywood from a dumpsite in Nairobi and fashioned them into a box to house electronic components salvaged from radio motherboards. He improvised plastic bottle caps as knobs and used two towel holders and a fork to interrupt electrical circuits of the wires inside the box to create scratch sound effects.

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{{^usCountry}} The homemade deck also needed a speaker. To amplify the sound, he initially used a plastic jerrycan before a friend who runs an electrical repair shop came to his rescue with a repaired speaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The homemade deck also needed a speaker. To amplify the sound, he initially used a plastic jerrycan before a friend who runs an electrical repair shop came to his rescue with a repaired speaker. {{/usCountry}}

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A radio repairer himself, Boboss put his self-taught electronic skills to use, assembling the components into a functional music deck. Before long, he was entertaining crowds on the streets of Nairobi.

“When I was eight years old, my father had bought me a radio and it got spoiled. I opened it up and fixed the wires that had been eaten by cockroaches, and it worked again. That was my first time fixing an electronic device,” he said.

Kenya is home to a vibrant community of skilled electronic repairers who breathe new life into devices long considered obsolete or beyond repair. Boboss is among those whose resourcefulness has transformed discarded materials into an extraordinary innovation.

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“I love this deck so much. Even if I get money to buy a modern one, I’ll still keep this one,” he said.

His invention has done more than earn him gigs at music events. It has also inspired and empowered young people to recognize their talents, explore their creativity and make the most of the opportunities and resources available to them.

Yusuf Kuria, a public transport tout, said young people should be encouraged to monetize their talents and earn a living from them.

“I’ve never seen something like this in Kenya. It’s a good innovation,” Kuria said.

Boboss says he has often encountered people who accuse him of playing music from his smartphone rather than using his homemade deck. But their doubts quickly turn into amazement whenever he uses a fork to produce scratch effects, leaving onlookers gasping with glee and urging him to repeat the trick.

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“It’s a unique deck, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life…This guy is very creative,” an onlooker, Maureen Kaleha, said.

Caro Kanana, who also watched, said she identified with Boboss’ story of living on the streets of Nairobi and wished more young people would abandon criminal activities and put their talents to productive use.

“I used to live in the streets and now I have a job,” Kanana said.

Another onlooker, Simon Mburu, said he had to stop and watch after seeing bottle caps and a fork incorporated into Boboss’ deck.

“We only see Chinese made machines and today we’ve seen a Kenyan made machine,” Mburu said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.