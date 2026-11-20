A Bengali song from 1982 has found an unexpected place in the spotlight after featuring in Grand Theft Auto 6. Since its release, the much-awaited open-world action-adventure game has dominated conversations on social media, with players exploring its vast fictional world, taking on missions and discovering hidden details. Among these discoveries, Indian gamers have spotted Rupa Biswas' Bengali track Aaj Shanibar playing on one of the game's in-car radio stations.

Bengali song Aaj Shanibar features in GTA 6

Bengali song Aaj Shanibar features in GTA 6.

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Aaj Shanibar, which translates to ‘Today is Saturday’, was released in 1982 as part of Rupa Biswas' album Disco Jazz. The album was composed and arranged by Aashish Khan, while Rupa Biswas, a singer from Kolkata, lent her voice to its Bengali and Hindi songs.

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According to GameSpot, Aaj Shanibar features on Worldwide FM, one of GTA 6's in-game radio stations. The station plays a mix of global house, jazz and other international sounds. Players can tune in while driving around Leonida, the fictional state where the game is set.

Deep Dive Who sings “Aaj Shanibar” in GTA 6? The song is performed by Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas. It was released in 1982 as part of her album *Disco Jazz*. Which GTA 6 radio station plays “Aaj Shanibar”? “Aaj Shanibar” plays on Worldwide FM, a station featuring global house, jazz and other international sounds. Players can listen while driving around the fictional state of Leonida. Why are Indian players talking about “Aaj Shanibar” in GTA 6? Indian gamers have spotted the 1982 Bengali song on the game’s radio, bringing the track to the attention of a new audience. Its inclusion is an unexpected discovery in GTA 6.

The inclusion of the old Bengali number has caught the attention of Indian players, many of whom may be discovering the track for the first time. Released more than four decades ago, the song has found a new audience through one of the year's most anticipated video game launches.

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About Grand Theft Auto 6

{{^usCountry}} Grand Theft Auto 6, commonly known as GTA 6, is an open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It has arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V (2013). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grand Theft Auto 6, commonly known as GTA 6, is an open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It has arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V (2013). {{/usCountry}}

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The latest instalment in the popular video game franchise takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with Vice City at its centre, alongside regions like the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Ambrosia, Port Gellhorn and Mount Kalaga National Park. The story follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two characters who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after an attempted robbery goes wrong. They must rely on each other as they navigate the dangerous world around them. The game also marks the franchise's return to Vice City, a setting previously explored in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.