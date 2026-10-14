Guru Randhawa announces first solo stadium concert in Delhi after 3-year touring break, says 'targeted campaigns' spread hate for his songs

After a three-year break from live touring, Guru Randhawa is set to return to the stage with his first-ever solo stadium concert. The singer has announced The Sirra Live in Concert, scheduled to take place in New Delhi in December. Sharing a video reflecting on his journey in music, Guru also opened up about his time away from touring, the success of his independent releases and the criticism surrounding his recent songs, alleging that “targeted campaigns” tried to undermine his 2026 releases.

Guru Randhawa announces his Delhi concert

Guru Randhawa announces Delhi concert after haitus of 3 years.

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On Wednesday, Guru took to Instagram to share a video tracing his journey from Punjab to becoming a recognised name in the music industry. Alongside the video, he penned a note for his fans, thanking them for supporting him through the highs and lows of his career and promising a special concert experience.

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He wrote, "To My Day Ones ❤️It was somewhere in 2023… I stood in an arena surrounded by a sea of happy hearts. Those years spent on the road, touring back-to-back, are memories I’m ever so grateful for. You truly gave a boy from Punjab everything he ever dreamed of. But right after that, life took me on an unforeseen detour. Behind closed doors, I single-handedly fought multiple battles I chose to keep private. I stepped away with the intention to rebuild myself and in the process, I discovered a side to myself I never knew existed. Let’s just say some storms are meant to be survived in silence."

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his independent music releases and the criticism surrounding songs such as Sirra, AZUL and Fine Shyt, Guru added, "A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025, ushering my independent foray. God provided far more than I ever prayed for. Together, we smashed it out of the park with QATAL SIRRA, AZUL, PERFECT, PAN INDIA, SHKINI and DOPAMINE. Even when targeted campaigns tried to cast shadows over the 2026 slate, I stayed respectful and trusted the process because when you build on solid ground, success speaks for itself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his independent music releases and the criticism surrounding songs such as Sirra, AZUL and Fine Shyt, Guru added, "A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025, ushering my independent foray. God provided far more than I ever prayed for. Together, we smashed it out of the park with QATAL SIRRA, AZUL, PERFECT, PAN INDIA, SHKINI and DOPAMINE. Even when targeted campaigns tried to cast shadows over the 2026 slate, I stayed respectful and trusted the process because when you build on solid ground, success speaks for itself." {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing his return to live performances, Guru wrote, "Still, I felt a void - the magic of singing these songs right back to you in person. I read every single message asking “when?” There were many offers on the table, but the visions just didn’t align. I couldn’t bring myself to give you something run-of-the-mill; it had to be a masterpiece. This homecoming has been built entirely from scratch, out of nothing but love and late nights and I can’t wait for you to experience it. I’m going to give you my absolute everything that night. Thank you for standing by me through it all. Your boy is coming home. See you at the stadiums. The Sirra Era Begins."

All about Guru Randhawa’s The Sirra Live in Concert

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The Delhi concert will celebrate Guru’s 13 years in the music industry and pay tribute to the fans who have supported him throughout his career and waited for his return to the stage. The show is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi, marking his first-ever solo stadium concert.

Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the event will be Guru’s first major live engagement in Delhi since 2023 and his first full-scale domestic concert since his national tour in 2022.

The singer is expected to perform some of his most popular tracks, including Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Dopamine, AZUL, Naach Meri Rani, Made in India, SHKINI, PERFECT, Qatal, Slowly Slowly, Sirra and Ban Ja Rani, among others.

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Speaking about his return to the stage, Guru said in a statement, “Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about mealone, it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!"