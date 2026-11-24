When Guru Randhawa’s song Fine Shyt was released in August, it immediately climbed the charts and racked up numbers on streaming platforms and YouTube. But the song and its music video also received criticism for what many labelled casual misogyny and objectification of women in the workplace.

Guru Randhawa talks about the backlash to his song Fine Shyt and why he won't apologise. more less

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Three months on, Guru addresses the backlash, calling its scale ‘surprising’ and says he still stands by his creative choices for the song and the music video. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Guru Randhawa unpacks the entire Fine Shyt row.

‘Was surprised by the scale of the backlash’

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Fine Shyt featured Yashvi Desai and Ruhee Dosani. The song’s music video featured models dressed in formal work attire, and the lyrics focused on ‘fine’ women at the workplace. This led to criticism that it objectified women co-workers. Talking about the criticism, Guru says, “I was surprised by the scale of it. When I made the song, it was a creative experiment. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try a different sound, a different energy, a different kind of video. I wasn’t trying to appease anyone, nor to make a statement about women or workplaces. It was an artist trying something new, and art is subjective and open to many forms of interpretation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The singer says that he respects those who did not like the song, but still stands by his thought process behind its making. “Audiences are completely entitled to their opinion. If a song doesn’t work for someone, that’s their right, and I’d never ask people to like everything I make. But an opinion about a song doesn’t change why I made it, and I don’t think experimenting is something an artist should have to apologise for. I stand by the song and by my decision to try it,” adds Guru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer says that he respects those who did not like the song, but still stands by his thought process behind its making. “Audiences are completely entitled to their opinion. If a song doesn’t work for someone, that’s their right, and I’d never ask people to like everything I make. But an opinion about a song doesn’t change why I made it, and I don’t think experimenting is something an artist should have to apologise for. I stand by the song and by my decision to try it,” adds Guru. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Don’t feel an apology is warranted’

Days after the criticism, Guru dismissed the row, calling the hookline a ‘silly little slang’ in an Instagram Story. Many argued that the singer did not address the backlash. He, however, feels that there was no need for it. “I stand by my work and my intentions, which were entirely respectful, and God is a judge of that. I don't believe an apology is warranted for an artistic choice made in good faith.”

Guru says that the backlash felt like an orchestrated smear campaign against him, which is why he chose to stay away from it. “The speed and scale of that backlash felt orchestrated, like a coordinated smear campaign. That was another huge reason I chose not to engage. Internet negativity is a real thing these days! We live in an interesting time when mainstream entertainment featuring explicit, mature content is widely celebrated as edgy and artistic. So when a light, playful track of mine gets singled out like this, it feels like a massive double standard. I don’t want to censor anyone else's creativity, but I do think the standards of criticism should be applied fairly to everyone,” says the singer.

‘Silence is not indifference’

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The singer says he chooses to stay away from online ‘drama,’ which is sometimes perceived as indifference to controversy. Guru clears the air, “People see that I stay away from online drama and misinterpret that peace as indifference. I see the noise, and I feel the weight of it, but I refuse to let it dictate who I am. I’m simply learning to protect my energy and respond with maturity and honesty without feeding the internet's outrage cycle.”

Guru’s return to the stage

Guru Randhawa will soon perform in India. His homecoming show, Sirra Era Live in Concert, is on December 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. This is his first major live performance in three years, and it also celebrates 13 years of his career.