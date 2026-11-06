Guru Randhawa to be the first Indian to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival, will partner Steve Aoki at world’s biggest EDM fest

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is set to become the first Indian to perform on the main stage of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. Guru will join two-time Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician Steve Aoki, who is headlining day 2 of the festival tomorrow (November 7). The two recently collaborated on the Sirra remix.

Guru Randhawa to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival

Guru Randhawa will join Steve Aoki at the Electric Dance Carnival in Florida.

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The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando is taking place from November 6–8 at the historic Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. Steve Aoki is the headline act on day 2. The musician will be joined on stage by Guru Randhawa for part of his set, during which the two will premiere the Sirra remix. Sirra, an original single by Guru, has been transformed into a dance floor anthem by Steve Aoki, blending high-energy Punjabi pop melodies with stadium-level electronic music. The EDC is the biggest dance music festival in the world with multiple editions. Its Las Vegas edition was attended by 500k fans last year. The one in Orlando is the most prominent East Coast dance festival in the US.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about his historic debut at the EDC, Guru Randhawa states, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the Sirra remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that Sirra energy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about his historic debut at the EDC, Guru Randhawa states, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the Sirra remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that Sirra energy.” {{/usCountry}}

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On getting Guru to aid him in his act at the EDC, Steve Aoki adds, “Electronic music is all about breaking boundaries and bridging cultures, so having Guru Randhawa join me on the EDC mainstage is incredible. I have some of my absolute fondest touring memories from India, and working on this Sirra remix together has been an amazing experience. November 7th is going to be unforgettable.”

The Sirra remix

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This international debut marks the global expansion of Sirra, the track from Guru’s album Without Prejudice. The song was a major hit worldwide upon its release, entering many top 20 charts and trending heavily across social media. It has 356 million cumulative streams and 550 million cumulative YouTube views to date. The official Guru Randhawa Sirra remix by Steve Aoki, facilitated by Warner Music India, is out now on all major streaming platforms.

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Sirra also faced some controversy and legal trouble over its lyrics that many called offensive. However, in March 2026, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed proceedings against the singer, noting that the lyrics were intended metaphorically and artistically rather than to insult any sentiments.

Guru Randhawa’s homecoming concert

The festival performance serves as a prelude to Randhawa's upcoming homecoming show on December 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. The highly anticipated Sirra Era Live in Concert stadium concert marks the singer’s official return to live touring after a three-year hiatus and celebrates his 13 years in the music industry.