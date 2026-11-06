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Guru Randhawa to be the first Indian to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival, will partner Steve Aoki at world’s biggest EDM fest

Guru Randhawa will take the stage with Steve Aoki at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando on November 7.

Updated on: Nov 6, 2026, 11:08:33 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is set to become the first Indian to perform on the main stage of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. Guru will join two-time Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician Steve Aoki, who is headlining day 2 of the festival tomorrow (November 7). The two recently collaborated on the Sirra remix.

Guru Randhawa to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival

Guru Randhawa will join Steve Aoki at the Electric Dance Carnival in Florida.
Guru Randhawa will join Steve Aoki at the Electric Dance Carnival in Florida.

The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando is taking place from November 6–8 at the historic Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. Steve Aoki is the headline act on day 2. The musician will be joined on stage by Guru Randhawa for part of his set, during which the two will premiere the Sirra remix. Sirra, an original single by Guru, has been transformed into a dance floor anthem by Steve Aoki, blending high-energy Punjabi pop melodies with stadium-level electronic music. The EDC is the biggest dance music festival in the world with multiple editions. Its Las Vegas edition was attended by 500k fans last year. The one in Orlando is the most prominent East Coast dance festival in the US.

On getting Guru to aid him in his act at the EDC, Steve Aoki adds, “Electronic music is all about breaking boundaries and bridging cultures, so having Guru Randhawa join me on the EDC mainstage is incredible. I have some of my absolute fondest touring memories from India, and working on this Sirra remix together has been an amazing experience. November 7th is going to be unforgettable.”

The Sirra remix

This international debut marks the global expansion of Sirra, the track from Guru’s album Without Prejudice. The song was a major hit worldwide upon its release, entering many top 20 charts and trending heavily across social media. It has 356 million cumulative streams and 550 million cumulative YouTube views to date. The official Guru Randhawa Sirra remix by Steve Aoki, facilitated by Warner Music India, is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Sirra also faced some controversy and legal trouble over its lyrics that many called offensive. However, in March 2026, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed proceedings against the singer, noting that the lyrics were intended metaphorically and artistically rather than to insult any sentiments.

Guru Randhawa’s homecoming concert

The festival performance serves as a prelude to Randhawa's upcoming homecoming show on December 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. The highly anticipated Sirra Era Live in Concert stadium concert marks the singer’s official return to live touring after a three-year hiatus and celebrates his 13 years in the music industry.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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