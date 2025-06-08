Honey Singh mocks Badshah for calling his ‘I’d rather make babies’ comment about Dua Lipa a compliment

Singer and rapper Badshah recently received backlash for a comment he made about Dua Lipa. He later issued a clarification, saying his remark was actually meant as a compliment for the pop star. However, the internet wasn’t convinced. Now, Honey Singh has also reacted to Badshah’s clarification — and his response has left fans in splits. (Also Read: Badshah ends over a decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to leave that grudge behind') Honey Singh reacts to Badshah's remark for Dua Lipa.

Badshah's clarification for his comment about Dua Lipa

After facing criticism for his “I’d rather make babies with her” comment about Dua Lipa, Badshah explained, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments you can give a woman you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (Not my thoughts, but your thinking came forward).”

Honey Singh's sarcastic response to Badshah's comment

Soon after, the internet slammed the clarification, calling it a “bad clarification.” A media portal shared the quote on Instagram, and reacting to the post, Honey Singh wrote, “Genius 😂👏👏” — seemingly mocking his rival’s explanation. Fans picked up on the sarcasm, with one writing, “Paaji using sarcasm,” while another commented, “Paaji tussi great ho,” followed by laughing emojis from others.

Honey and Badshah were once part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, alongside Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. After a public fallout led to the group’s split, the two have often taken indirect (and sometimes direct) digs at each other on social media and in interviews.

In 2024, during a concert in Dehradun, Badshah expressed a desire to end the long-standing feud, saying, “There was a phase in my life when I held a grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but I realised that when we were together, there were far fewer people trying to bring us together than those trying to break us apart. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve moved on, and I wish him all the best.”

However, it appears Honey isn’t quite ready to bury the hatchet just yet, as he recently took another subtle dig at Badshah during a concert on his Millionaire tour. On the work front, Honey Singh’s recent tracks in Housefull 5 (Laal Pari) and Raid 2 (Money Money) have become chartbusters. Badshah, meanwhile, surprised fans with his dance moves in his latest track Galiyon Ke Ghalib.