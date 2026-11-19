An abandoned community garden located in Jamaica, Queens, was revived with the assistance of rapper 50 Cent in 2008. The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Community Garden, which originated from the Baisley Park Community Garden, reopened in November of that year with a rainwater harvesting system aimed at promoting gardening and providing shade.

With support from 50 Cent and his G-Unity Foundation, a neglected Jamaica, Queens, lot reopened as a community garden in 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), which maintains the garden, says that the renovation started in 2007, when Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson worked together with NYRP founder Bette Midler to refurbish the area. The project was sponsored by Curtis Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and developed with the help of landscape architect Walter Hood. After months of renovation, the abandoned plot was transformed into a public space.

Water-based design of the garden

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Among other features of the project was the rainwater-collection system. The garden has six 10-foot-tall triangular funnels that collect rainwater for irrigation and create shaded spots where people can rest, according to NYRP.

The garden is situated at 117-15 165th Street in Jamaica and occupies 10,983 square feet, according to the organization. The area has less than five percent of the required open space for its large youth population, making the garden a valuable community asset. Its amenities include a lawn and a Little Free Library, while gardening remains one of the main activities there.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, more information about the origin of that partnership appeared in a 2026 People report. Jackson explained that he attended an NYRP banquet during which people auctioned trees for planting in New York City. He said he waved his paddle to bid on 10 cherry trees at $2,500 each. The event prompted him to consider developing a project in his own neighborhood. Midler subsequently invited him to participate in the garden project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, more information about the origin of that partnership appeared in a 2026 People report. Jackson explained that he attended an NYRP banquet during which people auctioned trees for planting in New York City. He said he waved his paddle to bid on 10 cherry trees at $2,500 each. The event prompted him to consider developing a project in his own neighborhood. Midler subsequently invited him to participate in the garden project. {{/usCountry}}

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It was also revealed that the garden has an underground cistern that collects rainwater for irrigation and six 10-foot triangular funnels that collect rainwater and provide shelter. It also has 30 garden beds with fruit trees, including peach, apple, plum, cherry, and nectarine. The garden beds are at a low elevation and can be accessed by both children and elderly people. The design brings together food production, rainwater collection and communal activities.

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The Curtis Jackson Community Garden uses rainwater-harvesting funnels, an underground cistern and a solar-powered pump to support its beds and fruit trees. Open year-round for community use, the Jamaica garden offers gardening activities, youth programs and events, while volunteers help maintain it from spring through fall.

The garden’s later upgrades and use

The process did not stop after the garden reopened in 2008. In 2020, Walter Hood and the Knight Foundation funded improvements, including a solar-powered water pump and new garden beds. A triangular walkway trellis was added in 2026, according to NYRP.

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The garden also has events that do not involve planting. The garden program includes basic gardening workshops, youth programs, open mic events, and garden yoga. There are volunteer events every Sunday from April to late October for gardeners of any level of experience. NYRP notes that its community gardens are open for at least 20 hours per week, although visitors should check the garden bulletin board for exact opening times.

The citywide context helps explain why community gardens matter here. According to New York City’s Food Metrics Report for fiscal year 2022, there were 547 registered community gardens on city property, excluding GrowNYC school gardens. That was fewer than in 2020 and 2021, when 550 gardens were registered.

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In Jamaica, the history of the garden is practical and communal. Rainwater collection feeds the garden beds, the solar-powered pump helps irrigate them, and the programming gives residents additional reasons to visit. What began as an overgrown, neglected plot has been transformed into a community space that continues to operate under Jackson’s name.