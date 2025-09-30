Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
John Mayer to perform in Mumbai in January 2026

PTI
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 03:14 pm IST

John Mayer to perform in Mumbai on January 22, 2026, marking his India debut.

Singer John Mayer, known for hit tracks such as Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia, is set to make his India debut and will perform in Mumbai in January 2026.

John Mayer will be in India for a concert soon.
John Mayer will be in India for a concert soon.

The multiple Grammy award winner will have his concert on January 22 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, according to a press release.

It is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

The 47-year-old singer said India has been on his list for a long time.

"India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating," he said in the statement.

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer at Live Events, BookMyShow, said Mayer's performance in India "represents a significant cultural milestone".

“John Mayer’s debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer’s music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives. To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India," he added.

Music
