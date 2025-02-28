Justin Timberlake cancels Columbus concert: How to get your ticket refund

Justin Timberlake cancelled his Thursday concert in Columbus, Ohio, due to severe flu, shortly before it was set to begin. Justin Timberlake expresses heartbreak over concert cancellation in Columbus, assures ticket refunds. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“You guys, I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all,” he posted on Instagram.

