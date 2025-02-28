Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Timberlake cancels Columbus concert: How to get your ticket refund

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 28, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Justin Timberlake cancels Columbus concert due to severe flu, promising refunds.

Justin Timberlake cancelled his Thursday concert in Columbus, Ohio, due to severe flu, shortly before it was set to begin.

Justin Timberlake expresses heartbreak over concert cancellation in Columbus, assures ticket refunds. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Justin Timberlake expresses heartbreak over concert cancellation in Columbus, assures ticket refunds. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“You guys, I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all,” he posted on Instagram.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On