Justin Timberlake's awkward wardrobe malfunction during Nashville concert goes viral: ‘This is going to ruin the tour’

Justin Timberlake recently performed at Nashville as a part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The singer, however, suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the concert and now fans have taken to social media to poke a fun at the moment. Justin Timberlake suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert.

Justin Timberlake's wardrobe malfunction goes viral

During his concert at Bridgestone Arena on December 12, Justin Timberlake suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The singer's fans noticed that the harness that he was wearing drew attention to his groin area. In a TikTok video shared by a fan, which is now going viral on X, Justin was seen adjusting his harness and a bulge was visible as he performed his hit song 'Mirrors'. The singer tried to cover up the area with his t-shirt. The singer is yet to react on the viral video.

Internet reacts to Justin Timberlake's wardrobe malfunction

Justin Timberlake's wardrobe malfunction attracted hilarious reactions from the X users. One of the tweets read, "Have you seen Justin Timberlake’s wardrobe malfunction showing off his little bulge yet? This is going to ruin the tour. lol." Another X user speculated if this was staged and wrote, "Anyone remember the Janet Jackson Justin Timberlake “wardrobe malfunction?” Couldn't this latest little celebrity incident possibly be #Staged? Surely not." Another comment read, "The way my jaw dropped. Honey no one told him during rehearsals?"

Some social media users also recalled how during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004, Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast when he ripped off a portion of her costume during their duet performance on Rock Your Body. He, however, later apologised for it.

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour hit a roadblock after he was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis. This forced him to postpone the concert in few cities. The singer postponed six of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour concerts so he can recover from bronchitis and laryngitis. His shows in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids, Mich., and St. Paul, Minn., were rescheduled for February 2025.