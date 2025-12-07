Katy Perry goes Insta official with Justin Trudeau with cosy pic from their Japan trip: ‘Tokyo times’

Just days after their outing together, singer Katy Perry has finally made things Instagram-official with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pop star set the internet buzzing after she dropped a carousel of intimate photos from their Japan getaway, giving fans a first real glimpse into their relationship. In October, pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau getting intimate on her yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara, emerged online.(Instagram)

Katy makes it Insta official with Justin Trudeau

On Saturday, the Fireworks singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of her trip to Tokyo with Justin Trudeau.

In one image, Katy, 41, and Justin, 53, are seen cosying up and posing cheek to cheek for an outdoor selfie with an autumnal background behind them. A video in the carousel showed the couple eating together, which also captures several candid moments of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes. In the clip, Justin lovingly watched on as the pop star indulged in sushi.

In another clip, the couple are seen watching what appears to be an interactive creative piece at an art exhibit. They stand against a sparkling wall of lights before the camera pans up to the ceiling. “Tokyo times on tour and more,” Katy wrote as a caption with the images.

Katy went to Japan as part of her ongoing Lifetime Tour, and Justin seemed to have joined her to support her. On Monday, Katy and Justin were spotted holding hands while walking through Tokyo’s popular tourist area, Asakusa, before heading to a restaurant for dinner and a show.

The couple also enjoyed a double date with Japan’s former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida during the visit.

What we know about the couple

The Dark Horse singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister first sparked romance rumours in July when they were seen taking a stroll and eating out in Montreal. A few days later, Justin was seen watching Katy perform at her Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In October, pictures of Katy and Justin, getting intimate on her yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara, emerged online. Later, during her concert in London, a fan got on one knee and asked her to marry him. Katy replied, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.” She was seen with Justin on the yacht two days before her performance. Since then, they have been spotted together several times.

Katy’s romance comes after her split from Orlando Bloom. In July, the 13-time Grammy nominee and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, confirmed in a joint statement that they had split after 10 years together. Meanwhile, Justin and his estranged wife, Sophie, announced their separation in 2023.