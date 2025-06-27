Kavita Seth in favour of ban on Pakistani artists in India: ‘We should remain firm on whatever serves the nation'

On calls to ban Pakistani artists

The trailer for Diljit's horror-comedy film Sardaar Ji 3 has sparked controversy due to its inclusion of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The film's trailer, which was released on social media, shows Diljit and Hania as ghost hunters tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the UK.

The backlash against Diljit Dosanjh intensified, with many criticising him for collaborating with Hania Aamir. Cine organisations have also joined the chorus, demanding a ban on Diljit and his future projects.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kavita, who is the voice behind Bollywood classics such as Iktara (Wake up Sid), Dil-E-Nadaan (A Suitable Boy) and Rang Saari (Jugjugg Jeeyo).

“Right now, I believe that whatever is in the best interest of our country, that’s what we should stand by. Any decision taken by the Government of India, we should support it,” she tells us.

Kavita adds, “Whether it’s about putting restrictions on something, whether it’s about terrorism, or even if it involves foreign artists. I feel that we should remain firm on whatever serves the national interest, no matter what the form or issue is”.

Recently, the Indian government ordered Indian OTT platforms to stop streaming all songs, movies, series, podcasts made in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Vaani Kapoor also found herself in a similar soup for her project with Fawad Khan. The film Abir Gulaal had its release stalled amidst the heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On music uniting people

That being said, Kavita firmly believes that nothing can negate the power of music, emphasising its universal impact and ability to connect people across cultures and boundaries.

When asked if she believes music can bridge cultural gaps and foster understanding between nations, she wholeheartedly agrees.

“Music is a very powerful tool. For so many years, cultural exchange programs have taken place across the world, giving us the opportunity to understand and connect with each other. Otherwise, what would you even talk about with someone from a different place? But when you’re doing something in music or any art form you can engage for hours without needing words,” says Kavita, whose latest song was Khumaari, which featured in Kesari Chapter 2.

She continues, “That’s the beauty of it. Especially when we collaborate with artists from other countries when their musical style and ours come together something completely new and exciting emerges. The energy of two artists from different backgrounds, the cultural essence of two nations blending into a single piece of music. It creates a unique effect, a special kind of magic. I’ve collaborated with many international artists, and I truly believe there’s no better tool for connection than this”.