Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles. Key nominees for the Grammy Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with nine, followed by Lady Gaga with seven, and a trio of artists tied at six Bad Bunny, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas.

- Album of the Year -

"Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" - Bad Bunny

"Swag" - Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Let God Sort Em Out" - Clipse

"Mayhem" - Lady Gaga

"GNX" - Kendrick Lamar

"Mutt" - Leon Thomas

"Chromakopia" - Tyler, The Creator

- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -

"DtMF" - Bad Bunny

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"Wildflower" - Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

"luther" - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"The Subway" - Chappell Roan

"T." - Rose and Bruno Mars

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters

"Anxiety" - Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter

"T." - Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Roget Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters

"DtMF" - Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo Rene Sencion Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters

"Golden [From 'KPop Demon Hunters']" - EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters

"luther" - Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solana Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters

"Manchild" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters

"Wildflower" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

- Best New Artist -

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

- Best Pop Solo Performance -

"Daisies" - Justin Bieber

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" - Lady Gaga

"The Subway" - Chappell Roan

"Messy" - Lola Young

- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance -

"Defying Gravity" - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden [From 'KPop Demon Hunters']" - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"Gabriela" - KATSEYE

"T." - Rose, Bruno Mars

"30 For 30" - SZA with Kendrick Lamar

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

"Swag" - Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Something Beautiful" - Miley Cyrus

"Mayhem" - Lady Gaga

"I've Tried Everything but Therapy " - Teddy Swims

- Best Rap Album -

"Let God Sort Em Out" - Clipse

"Glorious" - GloRilla

"God Does Like Ugly" - JID

"GNX" - Kendrick Lamar

"Chromakopia" - Tyler, The Creator

- Best Rap Performance -

"Outside" - Cardi B

"Chains & Whips" - Clipse , featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"tv off" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I" - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

- Best Music Video -

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"So Be It" - Clipse

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"Love" - OK Go

"Young Lion" - Sade

- Best Global Music Album -

"Sounds Of Kumbha" - Siddhant Bhatia

"No Sign of Weakness" - Burna Boy

"Eclairer le monde - Light the World" - Youssou N'Dour

"Mind Explosion " - Shakti

"Chapter III: We Return to Light" - Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

"Caetano e Bethania Ao Vivo" - Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania

- Artists with Most Nominations -

Kendrick Lamar - 9

Lady Gaga - 7

Bad Bunny - 6

Leon Thomas - 6

Sabrina Carpenter - 6

