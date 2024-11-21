Liam Payne's 2010 tweet resurfaces after funeral proceedings: 'If I died...'

As emotional moments from Liam Payne’s funeral emerge on social media, an old tweet by the singer has resurfaced, tugging at the heartstrings of his heartbroken fans. They took to the comment section to mourn the loss. Also read: Liam Payne's funeral: Simon Cowell shares emotional hug with late One Direction singer's parents Liam Payne’s funeral was held in the UK on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Old tweet resurfaces

Back in 2010, Liam had asked his fans, "If I died would you come to ma funeral…?" The post has come back to haunt his well-wishers now.

The fans were overcome with emotion as they reflected on the singer's life and legacy. The comment section was filled with messages of love, sorrow, and gratitude, as fans expressed their emotions.

“They did,” wrote one user while sharing pictures of all the One Direction bandmates who reunited for the funeral.

“Why did you write that? this hurt,” one user shared, with another mentioning, “They did my Payno, they did, we all wish they wouldn’t have to”.

“They came , Rest in peace , enjoy paradise , you did well , you lived,” one comment read, with one reading, “I'm crying now”

“I promise you that one day I will come to you and put flowers and tell you how much I love you,” shared one fan.

Another fan wrote, “Yes love, everyone did, you are loved. Love you and miss you badly”, with one sharing, “Rest in peace Liam Payne. I will love you forever. I will keep your memories alive until the day of my death, I promise you. As long as I exist, there will never be a who will stop talking about you”.

Liam Payne's funeral held

On Wednesday, Liam's funeral took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London. The late singer's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who were part of the band One Direction, were among the mourners at the funeral.

Simon Cowell was also seen breaking down into tears at the funeral. The record executive who helped create One Direction shared an emotional hug with the late singer's parents outside St. Mary's Church in Amersham, England.

Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also present at the funeral. His former partner Cheryl, with whom he shared a son, was also spotted.

About Liam’s death

Liam died after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. He died on October 16. An autopsy has been conducted as well. Liam’s father also visited Buenos Aires to identify the singer’s body and collect his leftovers. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.