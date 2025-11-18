By Lisa Richwine Lil Nas X returns to court on police assault charges

LOS ANGELES, - Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday for proceedings related to his August arrest and charges of assaulting police officers.

The "Old Town Road" singer had missed a previous court date because he was undergoing inpatient treatment in another state, his lawyers said at the time.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking down a street naked.

At a brief hearing on Monday, a judge ordered the musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, to return to court on March 12 when a preliminary hearing date will be set.

"As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we're super happy for him," attorney Drew Findling told reporters outside the Van Nuys West Courthouse. The singer stood by Findling's side, clad in a brown jacket, khaki pants and brown cowboy boots.

"We're just looking forward to a positive resolution in the case," Findling added.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

The singer was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit "Old Town Road." He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters in August that Lil Nas X was "very remorseful for what happened."

"He's going to get the help that he needs," Stafford said at the time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.