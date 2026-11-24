Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has begun a new chapter in her life after marrying her longtime boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 21. Miley recently shared dreamy pictures from the wedding on social media. Now, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has offered a glimpse into some of the emotional moments from the ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for his daughter.

Billy Ray Cyrus shares candid pictures from Miley Cyrus's wedding

Miley Cyrus's father shares candid pictures from her wedding. more less

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On Monday, Billy Ray took to Instagram to share some candid and previously unseen pictures from Miley’s wedding. One of the photographs captured the father-daughter duo dancing together, with an emotional Miley resting her head on her father’s shoulder. Another picture showed the singer wiping away tears as Maxx read his vows. Billy Ray also shared pictures with his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley. He ended the post with a photograph of a young Miley holding a drink.

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{{^usCountry}} He added the song Butterfly Fly Away to the post and penned a sweet note, also wishing Miley a happy birthday. He wrote, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!” About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added the song Butterfly Fly Away to the post and penned a sweet note, also wishing Miley a happy birthday. He wrote, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!” About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in late 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Miley’s holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami. In 2022, they were spotted kissing during an outing in West Hollywood, seemingly confirming their relationship.

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The couple have also collaborated creatively. Maxx contributed to Miley’s 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, and her 2025 album, Something Beautiful. Miley has also spoken about how Maxx inspires her creatively, describing him as someone who shares her outlook on life.

In December 2025, the couple confirmed their engagement after Maxx proposed during a holiday in Kyoto, Japan. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, 2026, nearly five years after they were first linked. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among the guests.