Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has begun a new chapter in her life after marrying her longtime boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 21. Miley recently shared dreamy pictures from the wedding on social media. Now, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has offered a glimpse into some of the emotional moments from the ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for his daughter.
Billy Ray Cyrus shares candid pictures from Miley Cyrus's wedding
On Monday, Billy Ray took to Instagram to share some candid and previously unseen pictures from Miley’s wedding. One of the photographs captured the father-daughter duo dancing together, with an emotional Miley resting her head on her father’s shoulder. Another picture showed the singer wiping away tears as Maxx read his vows. Billy Ray also shared pictures with his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley. He ended the post with a photograph of a young Miley holding a drink.
He added the song Butterfly Fly Away to the post and penned a sweet note, also wishing Miley a happy birthday. He wrote, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!”
About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding{{/usCountry}}
He added the song Butterfly Fly Away to the post and penned a sweet note, also wishing Miley a happy birthday. He wrote, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!”
About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding{{/usCountry}}
Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in late 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Miley’s holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami. In 2022, they were spotted kissing during an outing in West Hollywood, seemingly confirming their relationship.
The couple have also collaborated creatively. Maxx contributed to Miley’s 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, and her 2025 album, Something Beautiful. Miley has also spoken about how Maxx inspires her creatively, describing him as someone who shares her outlook on life.
In December 2025, the couple confirmed their engagement after Maxx proposed during a holiday in Kyoto, Japan. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, 2026, nearly five years after they were first linked. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among the guests.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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