Mumbai, National Award-winning composer and producer Shashwat Sachdev, known for successful tracks in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", "Dhurandhar" and "Kesari 2", has unveiled a nine track album that reimagines India's musical heritage from a contemporary lens. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev unveils nine track album 'The Indian Odyssey'

The album comes after his historic collaboration with two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer on the British series "Virdee".

"The Indian Odyssey" features an eclectic ensemble of some India’s most compelling voices, including Kutle Khan, Dara Khan, Piyush Kapoor, Kala Khan, Sannidh Shah, Sanah Hegde, Vishal Dadlani, Sudhir Yadhuvanshi, Jubin Nautiyal and Sanjith Hegde.

The album also showcases the talents of India's finest instrumentalists: flute virtuosos Parupalli Phalgun and Naveen Kumar, sitar master Mehtab Ali Niazi, sarod player Pratik Shrivastava, drummer Vetrivel, santoor maestros Munja and Roshan Sharma, as well as percussion virtuoso Siva Mani.

With world-class production values, the orchestration was recorded at Vienna's renowned Synchron Stage and conducted by Christoph Allerstorfer. Engineered by Grammy winner MT Aditya Srinivasan, the album delivers pristine sonic clarity throughout every track. The involvement of Emmy-winning composer Russell Emmanuel enhances the project further, infusing it with his unique expertise in this cross-cultural musical dialogue.

“This project has been more than music—it’s been a journey of heart, soul, and collaboration. Sha’s devotion to his craft is as powerful as his sound, and I’m truly honoured to have played a small role in this extraordinary creative experience,” Emanuel, CEO/President, Extreme Music states, said.

Sachdev said 'The Indian Odyssey' is where Indian tradition meets global imagination.

"I wanted to build bridges of sound, not borders. I’ve always believed India’s spirit is cinematic by nature, this album simply lets that truth breathe on a global scale. Every track was created as a film without frames music that travels, transforms, and transcends language.”

Released via Hans Zimmer's Extreme Music label, the album is available globally across all major streaming platforms and features tracks "Aakashic Tapestry", "Liquid Light", "Dark Matter Symphony", "Lotus Voyager", "Astral Storm", "Timeless Now", "Cosmic Resonance", "Becoming Light" and "Loops Of Infinity".

Sachdev won the National award for the background score of "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

