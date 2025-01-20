Nelly defends performing at Donald Trump inauguration ball: ‘I’m not doing this for money’

Amid backlash, rapper Nelly has come forward to defend his decision to perform at an inaugural ball following US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. On Saturday, the Grammy winner took to YouTube to address the backlash through a chat with fellow rapper Willie D, in which he defended his decision to participate in the festivities scheduled for January 20. Also read: Bitcoin hits record high, crossing $109,000, as Trump prepares to be sworn in as US President Nelly will participate in the festivities scheduled for January 20.

Nelly reacts to the criticism

Nelly said, “I thought you was riding with me because I put on for my city and I try to bring my city up every step of the way. I did not know you was riding with me because you thought I would ride with who you voted for. I didn’t know that. I didn’t know I had to agree with your political choices, and I thought it was the things that you do not the things that you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won. This isn’t a campaign, this isn’t an RNC. I’m not out on a political campaign.”

He added, “I’m not doing this for money, I’m doing this because it’s an honour. I respect the office. It doesn’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever in office. So if they can put their life on the line for whoever in office, I can damn sure perform.”

Willie also took the conversation to the side where a lot of people are connecting performing for the office to being a supporter of Trump. To which, Nelly said that more than half of the country voted for Trump. He feels if one respects the process when the process works in their favour, one should also “respect the process when it doesn’t work in your favour”.

He was also asked if he considers himself a Trump supporter, to which Nelly shared that he is a supporter of the president of the United States regardless of who is in office. Nelly also apologised if his fans think politics is bigger than what the person stands for.

Nelly faces backlash

The Hot in Herre singer is scheduled to perform alongside country singer Jason Aldean and the Village People on Monday at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of three official balls marking Donald Trump’s return to office.

Other acts that are performed at the various inauguration events include Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw and Billy Ray Cyrus, who have also faced a backlash from fans. Ever since the news came out, Nelly’s social media was flooded with criticism, with some social media users noting that his performance for Trump falls on Martin Luther King Day.

Previously, Carrie Underwood also faced criticism after announcing that she would sing "America the Beautiful" for the ceremony. "I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” Carrie said in a statement.