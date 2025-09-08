Perrie Edwards expecting second child with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has surprised her millions of fans by announcing that she is pregnant. The 32-year-old is expecting her second child with fiancé and soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The two of them have been together for several years now. Perrie Edwards is pregnant, she's expecting her second child with her fiance, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards' growing family

The Little Mix singer announced the happy news with her nearly 19 million followers on Instagram over the weekend.

Edwards shared a video in which she can be seen donning a white T-shirt that has been cut at her stomach. Set to her hit single, If He Wanted to He Would,' the clip starts with the singer's back facing the camera, while she starts walking away. The back side of her t-shirt reads, "If he wanted to he would..."

Soon after, she spins around and looks into the camera. On the front side of the t-shirt, fans can read, "...and he did!"

As the singer featured her pregnant belly, she looked extremely happy sharing the news with her fans. She was then joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the couple's 4-year-old son Axel. At one point, Oxlade-Chamberlain even kissed Edwards on her cheek. Along with the video, Edwards wrote in caption, “Guess what hunnies...”

Perrie Edwards had multiple miscarriages

Edwards' pregnancy announcement comes weeks after she featured in an episode of the We Need to Talk podcast. During the August 19 episode, the singer shared that she went through multiple miscarriages both before and after the birth of her first child.

Calling it a "tricky situation" for the couple, Edwards said they have witnessed a lot in terms of pregnancies. Noting that Axel was a rainbow child, Edwards revealed on the podcast that she suffered a miscarriage "very early on" when she got pregnant for the first time.

According to People magazine, Edwards was pregnant again nearly a year after welcoming her son. She discovered this while being on a tour with Little Mix.

"I found out when I was rehearsing for the last Little Mix tour... I was at rehearsals and I thought, 'Oh, I don't feel good.' Every symptom under the sun. I was like, 'I think I'm pregnant'," the magazine quoted her as saying.

But things did not go well during the doctor's appointment as Edwards realized that something was not going right in her pregnancy. She revealed that the doctor kept looking around the same part of her belly, and she felt like he was on a "mission". Thereafter, the doctor told her that she suffered a miscarriage. She "lost the baby" at 24 weeks.

FAQs

Is Perrie Edwards married?

No, she is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

How many children does Perrie Edwards have?

She currently looks after her son, Axel, whom she welcomed in 2021.

Is Perrie Edwards pregnant?

Yes, she is expecting her second child.