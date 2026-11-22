Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, who sought restrictions over Diljit Dosanjh singing Patiala Peg, 5 Taara and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya has rejected allegations of "double standards" over song lyrics. He has said that his objections are not limited to Diljit but extend to singers whose songs promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture. He also listed out all the singers he has raised complaints against in the past.

Chandigarh professor claims Coldplay was also asked not to perform such songs

A Chandigarh professor had raised concerns over Diljit Dosanjh singing certain songs at his concert. (REUTERS) more less

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According to ANI, Punditrao released a self-recorded video message reacting to Diljit's comment. He claimed to have also raised objections against Coldplay, as well as several other musicians over songs that promote substance abuse and gun use.

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"Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. In response to my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song,” Punditrao has been quoted as saying by the news agency. He also claimed that the notice specifically mentioned the song and the line in question.

Says he's not just against Diljit Dosanjh, but all artists who promote drugs

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{{^usCountry}} Punditrao also reportedly stated that he has raised objections against other singers and their songs in different states. “I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punditrao also reportedly stated that he has raised objections against other singers and their songs in different states. “I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The professor claimed that he has complained against Sunidhi Chauhan, Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Babbu Mann and Sharry Mann in the past over their songs. He expressed happiness that Diljit did not wear the bullet belt that he also raised objections over to the concert. The professor hoped that he would not sing ‘wrong songs’ on stage in the guture.

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Ahead of the concert, Dharennavar Punditrao had warned that he would file a contempt petition with the Gujarat High Court if Diljit performed the songs.

What Diljit Dosanjh said

During his performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, Diljit questioned why Coldplay faced none of the objections he's facing when they sang Hymn For The Weekend in January 2025 at the same venue. “Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?” said the singer.