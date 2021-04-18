Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tie the knot in the song Madhanya, fans call it 'wedding song of the year'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have tied the knot in reel life. The couple, who are set to marry later this year, starred in the music video of Madhanya. There have been several versions of the Punjabi folk song. This one is sung by Rahul and Asees Kaur.

The video opens with an emotional Disha dressed as a bride, waiting to make her way to the mandap while her on-screen father breaks down by her side. She joins Rahul, and they walk around the sacred fire while taking their wedding vows.

Disha breaks down during her bidaai (farewell ceremony), but Rahul plays a doting husband and comes to her support. The second half of the video gives a glimpse of the couple's happy married life filled with sneaking around and love.





Madhanya is already a hit among fans. They have been sharing their verdict on Rahul and Disha's posts and on Twitter as well. "Block buster wedding song of the year," a fan commented. "I don't know whom to appreciate more-Rahul Vaidya, the singer or the actor. You are a storehouse of talent my love, making us all proud," another fan said. "Its way beautiful. How to describe how i m feeling i don't know. U guys nailed it in every sense," a third fan said. "Disha you look like princess," a fourth fan added.

With the release of the song, Rahul became the latest Bigg Boss 14 contestant to have released a music video. Previously, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni released Tera Suit, and Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla released Marjaneya.

Ahead of the release of Madhanya, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee reached out to Disha on Twitter and asked about her wedding date. "We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine," she said, responding to Disha's post about her upcoming song. Replying to Devoleena's tweet, Disha wrote, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)," referring to Madhanya. Although the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding plans, Rahul's mother had said in February that she envisions the couple marrying in June.

