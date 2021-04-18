Mira Rajput joins YouTuber Kusha Kapila to show battle between moms and their millennial kids. Watch

Mira Rajput has shared a new Instagram Reel, a duet with YouTuber Kusha Kapila. In it, Kusha is seen in her angry mom avatar, asking her millennial kids why they never help around the house.

While Kusha asks why the daughter spends hours inside the bathroom, Mira shows herself plucking her eyebrows. When Kusha asks why the daughter never talks to their relatives on phone, Mira simply hides her face under a cap. When the scolding gets too much, Mira even put earphones in and ignore Kusha entirely.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Quara-Cray. I tried communication this time. LOL, like THAT will help. @kushakapila #psychmom." A fan wrote, "Too cute." While another asked, "Aisa kya business chalra hai bathroom mein?"

Mira also shared a post on her Instagram Stories, showing how she, husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter have been seen in colours of IPL teams. Sharing it, she wrote, "While my husband watches IPL20, me..."

On Saturday, she shared a picture of herself, clicked by daughter Misha. "Through my sweetheart’s eyes She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine #littlemissy," she captioned the post.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

While Mira stays busy on social media, Shahid has been working on multiple projects. He has the Hindi remake of Jersey in the pipeline and a web series with Raj and DK, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

