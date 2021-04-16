Mira Rajput shares her latest mantra: 'Hear no evil'. See pic

Mira Rajput gave fans a glimpse of her Friday afternoon and also shared her new mantra. Taking to Instagram she posted a selfie with the caption, "Hear no evil." In the photo, she is seen wearing nude makeup and floral stud earrings.

Mira often gives fans a sneak peek of how she spends her afternoons. On Wednesday, she tried on quirky handmade jewellery. In her Instagram Stories, she was seen wearing bracelet, rings and a neckpiece. She captioned her stories "afternoon in the girls club" and "quite a masterpiece". She had also shared a post in which she was seen trying to make gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, along with her daughter.

On Monday, she had shared her pictures wearing a black top and blue jeans. Perched on a makeup chair, Mira was seen frowning in the first picture and giving a wide smile in the second photo. She asked her fans about their Monday mood.

Mira and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, got married in 2015 and have two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. In the recent past, she had shared a video of how her son had ruined her makeup supplies. She captioned, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it? Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." She showed the sponge, which looked dirty and was also torn.

Recently, she shared a picture with Shahid but they were wearing masks and helmets. Shahid, who is known to be an avid biker, was seen helping his wife wear her helmet in a correct way. She was seen patiently waiting for him to finish doing it.

