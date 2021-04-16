IND USA
Mira Rajput often gives fans a sneak peek of how she spends her afternoons.(Instagram)
Mira Rajput shares her latest mantra: 'Hear no evil'. See pic

  • Mira Rajput gives fans a sneak peek of how she spends her afternoons. In her photo on Friday, she is seen wearing nude makeup and floral stud earrings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST

Mira Rajput gave fans a glimpse of her Friday afternoon and also shared her new mantra. Taking to Instagram she posted a selfie with the caption, "Hear no evil." In the photo, she is seen wearing nude makeup and floral stud earrings.

Mira often gives fans a sneak peek of how she spends her afternoons. On Wednesday, she tried on quirky handmade jewellery. In her Instagram Stories, she was seen wearing bracelet, rings and a neckpiece. She captioned her stories "afternoon in the girls club" and "quite a masterpiece". She had also shared a post in which she was seen trying to make gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, along with her daughter.

On Monday, she had shared her pictures wearing a black top and blue jeans. Perched on a makeup chair, Mira was seen frowning in the first picture and giving a wide smile in the second photo. She asked her fans about their Monday mood.

Mira and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, got married in 2015 and have two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. In the recent past, she had shared a video of how her son had ruined her makeup supplies. She captioned, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it? Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." She showed the sponge, which looked dirty and was also torn.

Recently, she shared a picture with Shahid but they were wearing masks and helmets. Shahid, who is known to be an avid biker, was seen helping his wife wear her helmet in a correct way. She was seen patiently waiting for him to finish doing it.

