When Juhi Chawla was disappointed with 'patla sa, brown colour ka' Shah Rukh Khan, after being told he looked like Aamir

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered several entertaining movies in the 1990s and 2000s. This includes Darr, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Ram Jaane. However, when Juhi Chawla first saw Shah Rukh on the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, she wasn't impressed with his looks. This was mainly because of producer Vivek Vaswani's description of the star.

During an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat, Juhi had recalled that when Vivek was painting a picture of Shah Rukh for her, he compared the actor with Aamir Khan. "We had done a movie when even I was still new in the industry, named Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Producer Vivek Vaswani said big things that your hero was in Fauji and he's very famous and looks like Aamir Khan. In my mind, I pictured a chocolate-faced, good-looking hero, like Aamir. So I said, 'yes, why won't I do the movie!" Juhi recalled, speaking in Hindi.

"When I reached the set, that was when I first saw him. Shah Rukh, patla sa, dubla sa, brown colour ka, white shirt mein duble patle se. Maine bola, 'ye, kis angle se Aamir Khan lagta hai batao mujhe?' Ye toh mere saath dhokha ho gaya. (Shah Rukh was thin, brown coloured man standing in a white shirt. I asked, 'From which angle is he looking like Aamir Khan? I have been betrayed)," she said. She eventually did the movie because she had committed to it. "Dekho, usko bhi star bana diya maine (See, I made him a star too)," she joked.

Today, the actors have gone from being co-stars to friends and currently co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League together. On the big screen, Juhi was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie also starred Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has been on a hiatus since the failure of Zero, which released in 2018. The actor is currently filming his upcoming movie Pathan.

