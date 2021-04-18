IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter shares funny video of mom Neliima Azeem throwing a tantrum over chocolates, leaves Mira Rajput in splits
Ishaan Khatter posted a video of his conversation with Neliima Azeem.
Ishaan Khatter posted a video of his conversation with Neliima Azeem.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares funny video of mom Neliima Azeem throwing a tantrum over chocolates, leaves Mira Rajput in splits

  • Ishaan Khatter shared a video of his mother Neliima Azeem getting upset over him taking away her chocolates. Mira Rajput found it quite funny.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 02:17 PM IST

Ishaan Khatter shared a funny ‘Instagram vs Reality’ video of what his house is like during the Covid-19 lockdown. The clip started with shots of the outdoors and his mother, Neliima Azeem, posing happily. However, the reality could not have been more different.

The ‘reality’ portion of the video showed Neliima throwing a fit as Ishaan took away her chocolates. At one point, she even questioned who he was to do such a thing.

“Why have you kept my chocolates out? Who are you to do it?” Neliima asked in the clip. She added, “I want my chocolate. Now. Don't do this to me. Ishaan, I have no life, I sit in my room.”

Ishaan turned the camera to himself and said, “You have been eating one whole bar of chocolate, if not more, a day. And I have found this out after like, a week. And now you are getting mad at me…”

However, Neliima was in no mood to listen to Ishaan. “So, who are you? You are just my younger kid. Idiot! I want it now. Before my yoga, I want to have my chocolate.” When he told her that she has developed an ‘unhealthy dependency’, she said, “Okay, I won’t do my yoga then.” She also threatened to tell ‘Sasha’, referring to her elder son Shahid Kapoor, that he was putting restrictions on her.


Ishaan asked Neliima about her weight and pointed out that she gained around 2.5 kilos in a week due to her chocolate-eating. “I rest my case,” he said, ending the video.

Also see: ‘Braindead’ Twinkle Khanna draws funny analogy between mind and grapes, shares video

Shahid’s wife and Neliima’s daughter-in-law, Mira Rajput, could not stop laughing. “Hahahaha WHO ARE YOU!” she commented on the post. Bhavana Pandey dropped laughing emojis and wrote, “Story of everyone’s lives.” Kunal Kemmu commented with a heart emoji.

Ishaan will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He also has a war drama titled Pippa in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ishaan khatter mira rajput

Related Stories

Mira Rajput pokes fun at Shahid Kapoor with her recent Instagram post.
Mira Rajput pokes fun at Shahid Kapoor with her recent Instagram post.
bollywood

Mira introduces Shahid's alter ego 'ACP Shadyuman', Ishaan reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput poked fun at the actor with some inspiration from C.I.D. and Crime Patrol. Ishaan Khatter had some thoughts.
READ FULL STORY
Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding.
Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding.
bollywood

Neelima feels Shahid, Ishaan 'must have learnt' from her pitfalls, praises Mira

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Neelima Azeem, in a new interview, opened up about her relationship with her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, and her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP