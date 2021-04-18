‘Braindead’ Twinkle Khanna draws funny analogy between mind and grapes, shares video

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna treated her Insta-fam to another one of her witticisms, this time about the mind. She likened the mind to a ‘cluster of grapes’ and quipped that squeezing it hard might sometimes give you some juice or even a glass of wine, but the likelihood of getting ‘a dozen vats of vinegar’ was far greater.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a video of herself blinking rapidly, as a bunch of grapes was digitally added to the top of her head. “Sometimes I feel the mind is filled with nothing more than a cluster of grapes. Squeeze hard to get some juice and you may eventually arrive at a glass of wine, but more often, you end up with a dozen vats of vinegar. #braindead,” the accompanying text read.

Fans were left in splits. “Couldn't agree more. Amazing,” one wrote. “U r brilliant,” another commented. “How do you even get these hilarious thoughts,” a third wanted to know. Many also dropped heart and laughing emojis on the post.

Last week, Twinkle gave fans a health update about her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing news of his recovery from Covid-19, she shared a caricature of them and wrote on Instagram, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell.”

Also read: Vivek Oberoi says he walked out of Abbas-Mustan film he was supposed to make debut with. Reason? Nepotism

Earlier this month, Akshay tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised. In a statement shared on social media, he reassured fans and well-wishers that he is ‘doing fine’ but was admitted to hospital ‘as a precautionary measure under medical advice’.

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995. She appeared in a handful of films till 2001, but has often said that she was not at all inclined towards acting. In fact, she often makes self-deprecating quips about her films, particularly Mela, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON