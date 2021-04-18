IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi says he walked out of Abbas-Mustan film he was supposed to make debut with. Reason? Nepotism
Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Company in 2002.
Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Company in 2002.
bollywood

Vivek Oberoi says he walked out of Abbas-Mustan film he was supposed to make debut with. Reason? Nepotism

  • Vivek Oberoi was originally supposed to be launched in an Abbas-Mustan film that his father Suresh Oberoi would produce. However, he walked out of it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi made everyone sit up and take notice of his gangster act in debut film, Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. But did you know that he was originally supposed to be launched in an Abbas-Mustan film? However, he walked out of it as he got it courtesy of his father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, but wanted to make it on his own.

After walking out, Vivek struggled for a-year-and-half and gave several auditions. Finally, he landed a role in Company.

In an interview with a leading daily, Vivek said, “Now, nepotism is a big word, but back in the day, it was very normal for every film guy of the second or third generation to be launched by his dad and for me also, it was the same. Son has returned from New York, let’s launch him--there was this whole setup with Abbas-Mustan. It was all going solid but in the middle of that, I had this crisis of conscience. My dad is my idol and he came in and made it purely on merit, no last name, nobody writing any kind of letters for him. He just auditioned and made it.”

Like Suresh, Vivek wanted to get a film on his own merit. “And the thought I had was that if something goes wrong with this film, my dad's life savings were on the line. And I'd seen a lot of people doing the same thing and going bust. So for me, it was very scary. And I just had these sleepless nights and I went to my dad and said, ‘I can't do the film, I'll struggle like you’, and he said, ‘but I built a platform, so you don't have to struggle!’ A few weeks later, I met Abbas-Mustan, apologised to them saying I will not be doing their film,” he added.

Also read | Swara Bhasker jokingly calls out parents on family WhatsApp group: ‘Please flirt on bilateral chat’

The same year as Company, Vivek was seen in Saathiya, which established him as a romantic hero. He went on to star in films such as Yuva, Masti, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala and the PM Narendra Modi biopic. In 2017, he ventured into the digital space with the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.

Vivek will be seen next in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which he is also co-producing under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
vivek oberoi abbas-mustan

Related Stories

Vivek Oberoi opened up on comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan.
Vivek Oberoi opened up on comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan.
bollywood

Vivek Oberoi on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I just laughed it off’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Vivek Oberoi said that he did not take the comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan after the success of Saathiya too seriously, as the latter was already 'halfway a legend' at the time, while he was just starting out.
READ FULL STORY
Vivek Oberoi in a still from Company. (YouTube)
Vivek Oberoi in a still from Company. (YouTube)
bollywood

Vivek Oberoi says he was 'being offered astronomical sums of money' before debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Actor Vivek Oberoi has said that he was being offered 'astronomical sums of money for movies' even before he had made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP