Vivek Oberoi on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan after Saathiya: 'I just laughed it off'
Vivek Oberoi opened up on comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan.
Vivek Oberoi on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan after Saathiya: ‘I just laughed it off’

  • Vivek Oberoi said that he did not take the comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan after the success of Saathiya too seriously, as the latter was already 'halfway a legend' at the time, while he was just starting out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:00 PM IST

After the success of Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi was touted to be the next romantic hero and compared to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who was just three films old at the time, said that he ‘never took it seriously’.

Vivek made his debut with the gangster drama Company in 2002 and followed it up with Road and Saathiya in the same year. Shah Rukh, who was already a successful star then, had a special appearance in Saathiya.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about the comparison, Vivek said, “Shah Rukh was around for a really long time, I only came in 2002. I grew up watching him, I was a huge fan of his. These are things that happen, you don't take them seriously and you try not to let them affect your head.”


Vivek said that comparisons were ‘not the healthiest thing’. “You need to focus on your roles and career, and build your own repertoire and own brand, rather than being compared and labelled. Shah Rukh Khan was already halfway a legend then, already a great. He has one of the greatest success stories in Hindi cinema of all time. So, you can't compare like that. I never took it seriously, I just laughed it off,” he said.

Also see: Inside Dia Mirza's 'completely sustainable' wedding, with hand-crafted gift bags, reusable clothes, no food waste

On the big screen, Vivek will be seen next in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which he is also co-producing under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra and said to be inspired by real events, will mark the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. It is meant to be the first of a franchise.

Vivek also has the upcoming season of Amazon Prime series Inside Edge in the pipeline. He plays calculating businessman Vikrant Dhawan in the show, which also stars Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta and Tanuj Virwani.

vivek oberoi shah rukh khan saathiya + 1 more

