Kareena Kapoor says she'd cook these dishes for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan; won't give anything to Karan Johar

In a new promotional video for a cooking show, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the items she would cook for her industry friends Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, among others. She also added that she'd not cook anything for Karan as he is forever on a diet while she reserved "just milk" for her young sons.

Kareena said she would cook some roast chicken and roast potatoes for her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan as he likes to eat healthy as well as tasty food. Kareena said she'd make an "amazing mutton biryani" for sister Karisma Kapoor and she said that for Shah Rukh, "I do not think Shah Rukh eats anything other than tandoori chicken so I will have to learn how to cook tandoori chicken."

When the questions turned to her kids, Kareena said with a straight face, "Milk! One is just having milk right now and the other one is obsessed with... Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (gorging on) 'chocolates, cakes, and things like that'."

Asked about Karan, Kareena said she would not cook at all for the filmmaker. "Because Karan is always on diet, so we will just, we will just end up chatting." Talking about another of her close friend, Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena said, "For Malla (Malaika), there would be like hundred dishes, because we like the same kind of food. Actually, Malaika has been wanting to eat Chinese food, and she has been messaging me 'let us do a Chinese meal'. I think I will cook up a lovely Chinese meal for her."

She also said she'd cook some Indian desert for Sonam Kapoor, and asked what she'd cook for Salman, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said, "Full on, like haleem, paya, the works, you know. He is a foodie, he loves Lucknowi food, I think." She added she would prepare a burger for Neha Dhupia.

The new celebrity cooking show, Stars Vs Food, features weekly episodes of celebrities setting themselves up for the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.

The show will also see Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others.





