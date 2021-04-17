IND USA
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale of The Kapil Sharma Show are engaged.
The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale get engaged, Neha Kakkar says ‘finally’

  • Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who were a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, are engaged. Neha Kakkar and others congratulated the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Sugandha Mishra, who is known for appearances in comedy shows such as Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, got engaged to Sanket Bhosale. He was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Announcing her engagement, Sugandha shared a loved-up photo with Sanket. “Forever @drrrsanket… #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple #suket,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Sanket shared a picture with Sugandha from the same shoot and wrote, “found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23… #Love #Life #GettingMarried #Hitched #powercouple #suket.”

Congratulations poured in for the couple. Neha Kakkar wrote, “Wohoooo!!! Soo happyyy for You both. Finally.” Her brother, Tony Kakkar, also wished them. “Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that,” he commented on the post. Bidita Bag wrote, “Made and Mad for each other jodi.”

Fans also showered love on Sugandha and Sanket. “Congratulations baba n vidhyawati,” one wrote, referring to their characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. “Perfectly matched,” another commented. “Love you both,” a third wrote.

Sugandha started her journey as a contestant in the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about the challenges of being a ‘good-looking girl’ in comedy.

Also see: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy steal a kiss but people are ‘watching over’ their intimate moments. See photos

“It’s more difficult for a good-looking girl to enter comedy, because such girls usually want to do acting first and look pretty. As a comedian you may have to look bad too, to justify your character, but good-looking girls often face this conflict...whether they should do it or not,” she said.

Sugandha also said that while men have ‘no limits at all for comedy’, it is more restrictive for women. “They could perform anything, but being a female, I can’t do everything. Like toilet humour, I can’t do double-meaning comedy and I don’t approve of it either. I don’t even look funny that if I crack a joke on myself, people will laugh. To perform with those limits has been very challenging,” she said.

