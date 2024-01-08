Selena Gomez celebrates her Golden Globes 2024 win with boyfriend Benny Blanco, shares pic of them kissing: 'I won'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had their first public date recently, but they aren’t going red carpet official yet. The actor-singer arrived solo at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 on Sunday (Monday in India) in a dazzling red dress. She won Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the show Only Murders in the Building. Soon, Selena took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her celebrations with Benny Blanco. She kissed her boyfriend in the candid picture. Also read: Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco Selena Gomez celebrates Golden Globes win with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena kisses Benny after Golden Globes win

Selena Gomez, who was in her red Golden Globes outfit, held the music producer's neck as the two kissed. It is not known where the picture was taken. Sharing it, Selena wrote, "I won." Pop culture based X account Pop Base shared the photo and tweeted, "Selena Gomez shares new photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco..."

Reactions to Selena's new pic

Reacting to it, a fan tweeted a picture of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing at Golden Globe Awards 2024, writing, "She (Selena) was bothered." Earlier, videos of Selena explaining something to her bestie Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller’s wife, were all over social media. Twitter is convinced their intense gossip session was about Timothée and Kylie, after the latter allegedly did not allow Selena to click a photo with her boyfriend.

Some fans were happy for Selena. One wrote, "Aww. As long as she’s happy." A few X users could not help but notice all the kissing photos Selena has been sharing with her new boyfriend. A person tweeted, "Is she trying to make someone jealous? Her posts are coming off very attention seeking idk (I don't know)." One more said, "Relationship is so forced... Cringe." One person also asked where Benny was during the awards. "Why did he not attend with Selena?"

Selena and Benny likely opted to skip their red carpet debut so the focus remains on her career. She won her first Golden Globe Award at Sunday's event. It’s possible Benny sneaked into the ceremony later or attended an afterparty with Selena and their kissing picture was taken there.

Selena and Benny's relationship

The actor-singer went public with her and Benny Blanco’s relationship in December. She had revealed on Instagram that they had been privately dating for months. A source told People in a recent report that Selena is 'super happy and present' with her new romance.

The source said, "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

