Selena Gomez snuggles up to beau Benny Blanco in pre-New Year ‘mushy’ snapshot

Selena Gomez, never one to shy away from sharing snippets of her life with fans, offered a sweet pre-New Year's treat: a picture of her snuggled close to music producer and boyfriend Benny Blanco. The endearing snapshot, different from her usual glamorous look, has sparked discussions on social media about their New Year celebration plans. Some are even anticipating the couple to share some big news. US actress Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share 'Cuddly' picture

Ringing in the New Year with love! On December 31st, Selena Gomez shared a heartwarming photograph with her new flame on Instagram. The picture captured them in a cozy embrace, faces bare and smiles radiating, against a tranquil backdrop. Wrapped in wintery clothing, Selena glowed as Benny Blanco kissed her cheek his arms securely holding her close.

Swapping out concert lights for giggles, Selena Gomez, 31, melted hearts in another image where she was spotted playing with a kid with a beaming smile on both faces. Meanwhile, on December 28th, Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35, stole away for a romantic art exhibit date. Capturing the moment on Instagram, the couple posed for selfies under a mesmerizing pink mirrored ceiling.

A fan quoted Selena's line, stating, "If you love something, set it free. And if it really loves you, it will find a way to come back." Others complimented the couple with comments like "Simply Selena Gomez being the most beautiful," "We so want her to be a mother," and "Is he going to pop up the big question," among other.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

Putting an end to all speculations, Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer on December 7 through her social media. In response to a fan account's post, she expressed, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Since then, the couple has frequently been spotted on PDA-filled dates, and they openly share pictures expressing their admiration for each other.

In a recent interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, the Ice Cream singer subtly outlined the qualities she desires in a partner, stressing the significance of self-respect and the ability to listen and genuinely care about her feelings.