Bengaluru: New Year celebrations to be marred by power cuts; Check affected areas, timings, details

Bengaluru is expected to face scheduled power cuts this week, i.e., from Tuesday to Thursday, December 26 to 28, as power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several impending maintenance and repair works. Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

These periodical projects include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

December 30, Saturday:

Honnavara, Isturu, Gandaragulipura, Sympadipura, Honnadevapura, Kodihalli, Madure, Beerayyanapalya, Hosapalya, Malluhalli, Kadanuru, Madugondanahalli, Mallapadigatta, Thimmasandra, Voddagere, Purushanahalli, Alenahalli, Iyyanahalli, Kanaswadi, Kodihalli, Beeranpalya, Kadnurkymara, Dabaspete Town, Dedicated Feeder LM WIND, Sompura KIADB Industrial Area, Bharathipura Colony, Dabaspete KIADB Industrial Area, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.T.N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura.

December 31, Sunday:

Nelagedaranahalli, Andarahalli, Thigalarapalya, Doddabidarakllu, karihobana halli, tippenahalli, nagasandra, areas fed from 66/11 KV Vemgal and Talagunda stations will be affected.