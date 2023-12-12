close_game
News / World News / Power cuts, heavy rain expected as Australia preps for cyclone Jasper: Updates

Power cuts, heavy rain expected as Australia preps for cyclone Jasper: Updates

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2023 07:02 PM IST

Cyclone Jasper: Here are top updates on tropical cyclone Jasper in Australia

The northeastern Australian cities of Cairns and Port Douglas readied for the arrival of tropical cyclone Jasper. The cyclone is expected to bring "destructive" winds and flash flooding, authorities said as per news agency AFP.

Cyclone Jasper: Cyclone Jasper is expected to hit Australia soon. (Bloomberg)
Cyclone Jasper: Cyclone Jasper is expected to hit Australia soon. (Bloomberg)

Here are top updates on tropical cyclone Jasper in Australia:

  1. The Category Two storm has been slowly churning across the Coral Sea.
  2. The core of the cyclone is expected to hit Australia's eastern coast sometime around 1:00 pm local time on Wednesday, authorities warned.
  3. The tourist cities of Cairns and Port Douglas are in the path of the storm. Both the cities are gateways to the Great Barrier Reef.
  4. Meteorologists predicted winds of 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, heavy rain and possible storm tides in the cities.
  5. Miriam Bradbury of Australia's state Bureau of Meteorology said that there was a possibility of "destructive" gusts.
  6. "Winds of this strength can easily bring down tree limbs, whole trees or power lines," she warned as per AFP.
  7. Authorities are also warning of damage to fences, roofs and other property as residents have been urged to tie down loose items before the storm arrives.
  8. State energy minister Mick de Brenni said power would start being cut as a "preventative" measure.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

