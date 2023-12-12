Turkey's Erdogan reprimands Ankaragucu football club chief for punching referee in face: 'We will never allow violence'

The Turkish football federation suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a match. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “Sports means peace and brotherhood. The sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports." MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as the referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end of their Super Lig home match.(Reuters)

The incident happened when MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca attacked referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the final whistle after a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee fell to the ground and was also kicked in the crowd as fans invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Federation chief Mehmet Buyukeksi said, “This attack is unfortunate and shameful in the name of football. We say enough is enough. Everyone who has targeted referees and encouraged them to commit crimes is complicit in this despicable attack. The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and television commentators targeting referees have opened the way for this attack.”

The federation suspended all league games indefinitely after an emergency meeting was held to discuss the attack.

How is Halil Umut Meler after the attack?

Halil Umut Meler was hospitalized with a slight fracture near his eye. He was not in a serious condition and is expected to be discharged soon, Associated Press reported. Faruk Koca was also hospitalized overnight as he faced charges of injuring a public official, Turkey's justice minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on X.

Two suspects accused of kicking Halil Umut Meler were also arrested while three others were freed.

What Faruk Koca said during questioning

Faruk Koca denied causing any injury. He has said during investigation that he merely slapped the referee. The club president also blamed the incident on the referee accusing him of “wrongful decisions” and provocative acts.