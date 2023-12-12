close_game
close_game
News / World News / Ukraine's biggest mobile operator suffers huge hacker attack: What we know

Ukraine's biggest mobile operator suffers huge hacker attack: What we know

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Ukraine's Kyivstar Hacked: We are working to repair the outage and cooperating with law enforcement bodies, the company said.

Ukraine's biggest mobile network operator Kyivstar said that it was the victim of a powerful hacker attack which temporarily knocked out its cellular and internet signal. The company is owned by Amsterdam-listed mobile telecoms operator Veon.

Ukraine's Kyivstar Hacked: Ukraine's Kyivstar has been hacked. (Representational)
Ukraine's Kyivstar Hacked: Ukraine's Kyivstar has been hacked. (Representational)

We are working to repair the outage and cooperating with law enforcement bodies, the company said. Meanwhile, the co-founder of Monobank, a major Ukrainian payment system, saidthat his company was currently suffering a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack but everything was "under control".

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: Donald Trump can win the 2024 US presidential election: Four reasons why

"The most important thing is that the personal data of users has not been compromised," Kyivstar said in its statement. It also promised to compensate customers for loss of access to services but did not say who it believed to be responsible.

Ukrainian state bodies and companies have often accused Russia, which is at war with Ukraine, of orchestrating cyber attacks.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out