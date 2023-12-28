Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco can't keep ‘hands to himself’ in art exhibit date pictures

Selena Gomez, 31, shared a romantic moment with boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35, at an art exhibit. In an Instagram Story, the couple took selfies reflected in a pink mirrored ceiling. Blanco wrapped his arms around Gomez, creating a sweet snapshot of their date. Selena Gomez shares kissing photo with Benny Blanco.

The Instagram Story showed Blanco embracing Selena Gomez with his head on her neck, both smiling for the camera. In a second photo, Blanco posed solo in front of the same mirrored backdrop while Gomez seemed to be the photographer.

In a recent interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez, without mentioning Blanco by name, shared what she looks for in a partner. She emphasized the importance of self-respect and finding someone who can listen and care about her feelings.

On December 7, Gomez seemingly confirmed her relationship with Blanco. Responding to a fan account's post, she expressed, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," emphasising that he is the best thing that has ever happened to her. (Also Read | Selena Gomez boldly declares love for boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram)

Gomez continued to shower praise on Blanco, stating that he is better than anyone she has been with and that this relationship is her happiest. The comments were in response to fans discussing a photo of her and Blanco cosying up.

Gomez collaborated with Blanco on her song "Single Soon," released in August. The connection goes beyond the professional realm, with Blanco attending her birthday party in July. Their relationship has brought joy to Gomez, evident in her glowing statements. (Also Read | ‘She's perfect’, Benny Blanco breaks silence on dating Selena Gomez)

In August, Gomez reflected on her relationship status, expressing contentment with being single and focusing on personal growth. She emphasised the importance of being happy with oneself before welcoming someone into her life. "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that. I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," Gomez said.