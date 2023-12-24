Selena Gomez’s secret craving for 'Cute Guy' on cooking show hints at beau Blanco connection

Selena Gomez couldn't help but confess a liking for something much sweeter than sugar: "cute guys." The singer of the Single Soon was spotted texting someone during the filming of her Food Network series, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. In Thursday's episode, airing about two weeks after Selena Gomez went public about her romance with record producer Benny Blanco, the singer blushed and turned red upon receiving a text from someone. Fans now believe that "Someone" was none other than Blanco. Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco(Benny Blanco IG, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays)

Also read: Cardi B spits uncensored fiery rant as fans pit her against Nicki Minaj in fashion feud; Latter replies, 'I'm still..’

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Selena Gomez's cooking show hints at Blanco connection

In the episode that aired on Thursday, Selena Gomez joked about setting a timer to see if any cute guys would text her while she prepared malva pudding with expert chef Eric Adjepong. Her iPhone caught her in the act of sending a message, even though she insisted no one else did.

During the show, Selena's best friend and co-host Raquelle Stevens asked, "Sel, who are you texting?" This made Selena, who was blushing, a bit nervous, and she dodged the question with a sweet smile. Even though she initially said she wasn't texting anyone, her best friend Raquelle wasn't convinced. Later, the People You Know singer herself revealed that she was texting a guy she had a date with later that night. “Look, it’s hard out there,” she remarked.

Was Selena hinting towards Benny Blanco?

The mysterious smile on Raquelle’s face clearly implied that she knew something no one else did. And although she wanted to take a guess, Selena asked her to remain quiet. While the exact date of filming for this episode remains unclear, Selena Gomez's playful "cute guy" comments came mere weeks after her shocking revelation: a secret six-month romance with music producer Benny Blanco.

For the unversed, the Calm Down singer confirmed her relationship with Blanco on December 12, in response to a fan’s comment. When someone pointed out that Selna was probably ‘mad’ as few tried to link her with the music producer, she said "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die."