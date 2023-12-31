American Idol’s producer Nigel Lythgoe refutes Paula Abdul's ‘false and offensive’ sexual assault claims

Nigel Lythgoe, the longtime producer of American Idol, faced serious accusations after singer and former judge Paula Abdul came forward with allegations of sexual assault. In the lawsuit, she claimed that during one of the early seasons of American Idol, Nigel sexually assaulted her in an elevator. The claims, which Lythgoe vehemently denies, have sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, sparking legal battles and a wave of public scrutiny. American Idol Producer Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's Sexual Assault Allegations(FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Also read: Lee Sun Kyun & drug charges: Why was Parasite actor under investigation

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nigel Lythgoe denies Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations

The producer of So You Think You Can Dance, in a discussion with TMZ denied Paula Abdul's allegations of sexual assault, describing them as "false" and "deeply offensive." Going further he even intends to demonstrate his innocence in court.

“Paula and I have interacted as dear -- and entirely platonic,” says Nigel after facing backlash and public scrutiny. He continues, “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement.”

Nigel Lythgoe calls Paula Abdul’s claims deeply offensive

On Saturday, shortly after Paula claimed that he pushed her against a wall and touched her intimate areas, Nigel responded, "Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Also read: Singer Paula Abdul accuses American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault, files lawsuit

Nigel showed disbelief at Paula's decision to file an allegedly false lawsuit, highlighting her known history of erratic behavior. The executive producer committed to vigorously defending against what is perceived as a baseless accusation. He said "While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

Paula Abdul files sexual assault charges against Nigel Lythgoe

Several years after the alleged elevator incident, Paula became a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Nigel Lythgoe, according to the lawsuit, invited her to his home for dinner under the pretense of a professional meeting. However, she claims that during the visit, he attempted to kiss her and remarked that they would make a powerful couple.