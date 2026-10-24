Shilpa Rao cut off mid performance at Bollywood Music Project, rushed off stage; attendees fume at disrespect towards singer

Singer Shilpa Rao was one of the performers at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24. However, her performance faced delays and her mic was cut off midway during the set, shocking many attendees on Saturday. The singer tried to thank the fans for their patience but even her speech was cut short, which made attendees call out the utter disrespect shown towards her.

What happened at the show?

Shilpa Rao is a National Award-winning singer.

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At the show, Shilpa Rao was cut mid song after Bollywood Music Project reportedly delayed the sets. She came mid way to say goodbye to the attendees and thank them for their support and love but even her speech had to be cut short with the performance of Kulte Project beginning while she was at one end of the stage. Kutle Khan started singing midway during her speech and her mic was switched off, angering fans and attendees alike.

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How attendees reacted on social media

{{^usCountry}} Several of them who saw what happened during the show took to X and called out the utter disrespect shown to Shilpa. One wrote, “Absolute disrespect to Shilpa Rao! Horribly managed Bollywood Music Project!” Another wrote, “ABSOLUTE RUBBISH ORGANISATION!!! I paid the ticket money only and only to see @shilparao11 You first give her a mic that doesn’t work, then again, AND AGAIN!! And then cut her performance mid-song, turn off her mic and stage lights because of your POOR TIME MANAGEMENT! Do better, and don’t organise events if you don’t have the caliber to do that, especially if this is your 10th year doing it MISERABLY! Shame on you!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several of them who saw what happened during the show took to X and called out the utter disrespect shown to Shilpa. One wrote, “Absolute disrespect to Shilpa Rao! Horribly managed Bollywood Music Project!” Another wrote, “ABSOLUTE RUBBISH ORGANISATION!!! I paid the ticket money only and only to see @shilparao11 You first give her a mic that doesn’t work, then again, AND AGAIN!! And then cut her performance mid-song, turn off her mic and stage lights because of your POOR TIME MANAGEMENT! Do better, and don’t organise events if you don’t have the caliber to do that, especially if this is your 10th year doing it MISERABLY! Shame on you!” {{/usCountry}}

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“Worst management by @bmp_live @shilparao11 was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutuley horrible production. Never seen before. I wish this never happens to any artist,” read another post on the platform.

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About Shilpa Rao

Shilpa made her playback debut in 2007 with the song Tose Naina (Anwar) composed by Mithoon. She rose to wide prominence with Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008), followed by popular tracks like Ghungroo (War), Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and Chaleya (Jawan). She won the National Award for Chaleya.